Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: When should Shalin Bhanot be eliminated? Gashmeer Mahajani and Niyati Fatnani say this

On today’s (August 31) episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, the contestants formed partners and performed partner stunts. In one of the fun segments, host Rohit Shetty called partners Gashmeer Mahajani and Niyati Fatnani to test if they agree with each other. The host asked them when Shalin Bhanot should be eliminated.

During this segment, Rohit Shetty asked a question, and the partners had to write the answer on the whiteboard they were given without seeing each others’ answers. The purpose was to see if they had the same answer. On Gashmeer Mahajani and Niyati Fatnani’s turn, Rohit Shetty asked them, “Kya lagta hain, Shalin kab niklega show se? (What do you think? When will Shalin be eliminated from the show?)”

While Mahajani wrote, “Is week (This week),” Niyati wrote, “Last.” Their responses disappointed Bhanot. Rohit Shetty thought the latter meant Bhanot should stick around till the Finale week, but Fatnani clarified that the contestant should have been eliminated last week.

Seeing Gashmeer’s reply, Shalin said, “Tu mujhe kal kya bola? Ki tu mujhe pyaar karta hain. (What did you tell me yesterday? That you love me.)” To this, the former replied that at night, he tends to say things that he doesn’t mean. All the contestants laughed at his response.

Advertisement

For the unversed, last week, Shalin Bhanot performed terribly during one high-altitude stunt. He didn’t follow the instructions and in the last leg, instead of standing, he sat and crawled to the edge. As Shalin Bhanot was up performing the task, Rohit Shetty was heard telling the contestants that he thought Shalin Bhanot was not in his right state of mind.

Contestants who watched him perform also stated that he didn’t follow the instructions while performing the stunt. But when Bhanot came down, he argued that he did his best following all instructions and completed the stunt.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14!

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 PROMO: Krishna Shroff's playful jab at Shalin Bhanot will leave you in splits; know what happened