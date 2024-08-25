Top 7 iconic moments from Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi over years: Chopper stunt, rope walk, and more

The stunt-based reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi is back with yet another season, and this time it's the 14th edition, which has started airing on Indian television. This time, Rohit Shetty and the contestants shot for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 in Romania. The celebrity contestants who are part of the current season are Abhishek Kumar, Shilpa Shinde, Krishna Shroff, Karan Veer Mehra, Niyati Fatnani, Shalin Bhanot, Sumona Chakravarti, Gashmeer Mahajani, Kedar Aashish Mehrotra and others.

Since its debut in 2008, Khatron Ke Khiladi has been the talk of the town for its daring stunts, raising the bar high with every season. Over the years, the Rohit Shetty-hosted reality show had many actors and actresses as contestants. They overcame their fears and have entertained and impressed audiences with their stunts.

7 Iconic moments from Khatron Ke Khiladi

Take a look at the top 7 stunts and memorable moments of Khatron Ke Khiladi throughout the years.

The Chopper stunt

While many stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi happen up in the air, the most common but dangerous prop used in every season is the chopper. This particular stunt was exceptionally risky. During this stunt, a contestant was suspended from a large balloon tethered to a helicopter. The task involved collecting all the flags attached to the balloon and then diving into the water from such a height. This daring challenge unfolded in Season 11.

Advertisement

Watch The Stunt Here:

The rope walk

One of the most thrilling stunts of the season involved a partner challenge where one Khiladi was hung horizontally above, while the other had to use a harness to balance on the rope and move forward with the hanging Khiladi. Although Arjit Taneja and Shiv Thakre were unsuccessful in their attempts, Archana Gautam and Rashmeet Kaur aced the stunt in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Archana was suspended, and Rashmeet skillfully balanced on the rope.

Watch The Stunt Here:

When contestants became food for hens

In Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, we witnessed another yucky task unfold. Ravi Dubey and Lopamudra Raut faced an elimination challenge where they were covered in hen feed. The hens pecked at their bodies. While Lopa repeatedly broke the rules, frustrating Rohit Shetty, Ravi Dubey emerged as the winner in the task by enduring for 45 minutes. He also made history by being the first contestant to complete a stunt for such an extended period of time. This same task took place in season 11 and was performed by Abhinav Shukla and Varun Sood.

Advertisement

Watch The Stunt Here:

Dropping wax on the body: THE WAX STUNT

One of the most excruciating stunts in the Khatron Ke Khiladi series was the wax stunt. All the participants had to lay down on a surface as lit candles dripped wax on their bodies. Tejasswi Prakash was one of the contestants who took on this challenging task.

Watch The Stunt Here:

The crocodile encounter

This challenge stood out as one of the most frightening stunts in all the seasons, where the Khiladis were locked in a dim room with three crocodiles and 10 lifeless chickens. Their mission was to locate the hidden key concealed within the chickens to unlock one of the two shutters. Adding to the tension, the other shutter consisted of more baby crocodiles with a key attached to one of them. Once the baby crocodiles entered the room, the contestant had to swiftly find the key, open the second shutter to retrieve the flag, and complete the task in a crawling position.

Advertisement

Watch The Stunt Here:

The gas chamber challenge

In this stunt from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, the Khiladis had to enter a red pipe room where tear gas was released. The gas caused the contestants to struggle as they breathed it in. Shivin Narang was one of the celebrities who took on this task. Unfortunately, Rohit Shetty disqualified him, as he put in great effort by covering his mouth and shutting his eyes to combat the gas's effects.

Watch The Stunt Here:

Walking on a glass plank with a fellow contestant on their shoulders

Sheezan Khan and Archana Gautam aced this super-risky stunt. The setup involved a suspended glass plank high in the air. Sheezan had the task of carrying Archana on his shoulders while maintaining balance without any support. Archana, positioned on top, had to retrieve the flags attached to the glass. Despite feeling scared, both Sheezan and Archana excelled at conquering the challenge.

Watch The Stunt Here:

Rohit Shetty, the host of Khatron Ke Khiladi, presents a mix of terrifying and captivating stunts that leave viewers in awe. The challenges and instances stand out as some of the most heart-pounding and frightening tasks ever executed on the thrilling reality series.

Advertisement

The show delivers a blend of excitement and hair-raising moments while keeping the audience thoroughly entertained. But let's see if the viewers like this on-going season 14 of Khatron Ke Khiladi or not because there are some speculations that the fans are unhappy with the current season.

Which of the stunts listed above do you believe is the most iconic of them all?

ALSO READ: 5 Best TV serials that took generation leap: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin