Khatron Ke Khialdi 14's Gashmeer Mahajani talks about Asim Riaz's controversy on show; 'Baaton se choude hone waale log...'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's initial episodes evoked a major controversy, with Asim Riaz being involved in a verbal spat with co-contestants Shalin Bhanot and Abhishek Kumar. He burst out in front of host Rohit Shetty. In a recent interview, Gashmeer Mahajani spoke about the controversy and stated that people are giving undue importance to the incident as it only involved a verbally charged spat.

Talking about the same, the Imlie actor told TellyChakkar, "Rohit sir ko toh iss equation se bahar hi rakhte hai, because, Rohit sir ke baare mey, is show ke leke, kisi ko bhi baat karna, kisi bhi tarah se. Utni naa hamari aukaat hai, or naa humne achieve kiya hai. Yeh bahot seriously bol raha hu. Koi bhi contestant ho, Aukaat hi nahi hai kisiki ke koi Rohit Sir ko leke baat kare.. Toh unnko hum iss equation se bahar rakhte hai."

Take a look at a recent promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 here:

(Let's keep Rohit Sir out of the equation, as none of the contestants on the show have the credibility or standing to disrespect or talk about him).

Gashmeer Mahajani further added, "Phir aap puchoge ke aur jo do teen logon ke beech mey jhagda hua tha usspar meri raay. Toh ab mujhe yeh nahi samjh aata ke kya hi jawab du mai. Kya hi kya yaar.. Koi medal jeet ke laaye kya? Nai na .. Jhagda kiya na? Jaise raste pe do fattichar karte hai.. Hath toh uthaya nahi kisi ne... bas baton se chode hone waale log.. Aur uspe kya hi raaye de.. Ab aap Bombay ke streets pe dekho, har roz do chhapri jhagda karte hai, aap raye dete ho uss cheez pe? Itna importance hi kyu de rahe ho? Koi medal jeetke aayega ya kaarnama kar."

Advertisement

(If you ask me about the fight that the other two or three people were involved in, I don't feel I should give importance to it. What have they done? Have they brought a medal? No right.. they fought like hooligans with making tall claims. Nobody raised their hands; they were only making tall claims. Why will I have an opinion on them?).

Talking about his bond with Asim Riaz, Gashmeer said, "Dekho, uska temperament hai. Sabka temperment alag hota hai, ek baat yeh hai. Dusri baat hai ki, Asim ke saath mai ek hafta raha hu. Uske saath jitna mera interaction tha, he was very nice to me, and I was nice to him. Thirdly, usne jo thodi badtameezi ki ho, apni limit cross ki ho, koi bhi reason ho. Uske paas isske jaayaz reasons hoga. Har kisike paas hum jaise behave karte hai uske liye jayaz justification rehta hai, waise Asim ke paas bhi hoga, aur woh apne jagah sahi bhi hoga, isme koi do raaye nahi hai. Par agar usne koi limit cross ki hai, toh he left the show na, he was not kept in the show by the channel or whatever it is. So, baat wahi pe khatam hogai."

Advertisement

(Everybody has different temperaments. Of what I know of him, he was good to me. And if at all he behaved wrongly, he didn't continue on the show. He would have his own reasons for how he behaved, and according to him, he might be right; I am not contemplating that, but if he did cross his lines, he wasn't a part of the show anymore, and that should be the end of discussion).

So far, Aditi Sharma and Aashish Mehrotra have been eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Aug 25: Aashish Mehrotra breaks down after elimination; loses in 9 seconds difference