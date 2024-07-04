Heeramandi's Pankaj Bhatia accuses makers of a TV show of not clearing dues; Aly Goni, Divyanka Tripathi extend support

Pankaj Bhatia is a well-known actor in the industry who recently appeared in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi. His performance in the SLB's magnum opus was praised. However, he has now hit the headlines after posting a video on social media claiming that he has not received his dues from the makers of a television show.

The actor has accused the show's team of not paying him for more than a year. Pankaj also underlined how the channel ensured that the actors received their payment.

After Pankaj posted such a video on his Instagram handle, several television actors like Aly Goni, Divyanka Tripathi, and others showed up in his support. Let us dive into the details!

Pankaj Bhatia reveals facing financial strain

In the 8-minute clip posted by Pankaj Bhatia on his Instagram, the actor talks about working with safe production houses and how things used to be in the industry earlier. He starts the video by mentioning having trouble sleeping and says, "In the industry, there used to be a rule according to which the channel would make sure that the actors' dues were cleared by the makers once the show went off-air."

He adds, "Once the show wrapped up, the actors were paid for the next three months for better financial security. I started working in Yeh Hain Mohabbatein for six years, and its production house, Balaji, never made me worried about the payment. It has been very fortunate that I have worked with very good producers like Ekta Kapoor and Rajan Shahi."

Advertisement

Further, in the video, the Heeramandi actor explained that he has not been paid for the last year. He asserted that the makers were making a movie, and the show was shut down. The Yeh Hain Mohabbatein fame revealed working for one year now without any payment. Giving more insights into his financial situation, Pankaj mentioned that the makers sent him Rs 50,000 after he made multiple efforts.

"The apartment I have staying in costs me Rs 35000 merely as the maintenance charges per month. So, imagine how I am surviving in Bombay with such an amount when it is not enough to survive even in a small city. I have been taking loans from friends and relatives to survive," concludes Bhatia.

Have a look at the video here:

Pankaj Bhatia asks for a solution

In another segment of the video, the Pukaar actor elaborated on having a family who supports him but raised concern for other artists who haven't received their dues. Expressing worry about such an incident, Bhatia asked the producers and channel heads who would take responsibility for the individuals who end their lives by suicide due to the financial strain.

Advertisement

Aly Goni, Divyanka Tripathi, and others extend support

Sharing Pankaj Bhatia's video on his Instagram story, Aly Goni writes, "This is so sad yaar. Again same thing same issue with actors where are those so called actor unions? Why they r not coming forward to help? @pankajbhatiaa bhai stay strong."

Pankaj's other co-star from Yeh Hain Mohabbatein, Divyanka Tripathi, also reacted to the clip. The actress called the industry 'non-empathic on various levels.' She wished that the actors and technicians to be valued better on human grounds.

Further, Vivek Dahiya explained how not getting paid for the work is a story of many actors and technicians. He remarked, "Sharing @pankajbhatiaa's story to raise awareness about the importance of fair pay in the industry."

Have a look at their stories here:

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Madhubala fame Drashti Dhami flaunts her cute baby bump in red jumpsuit; asks 'can you see it now?'