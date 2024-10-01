Krushna Abhishek enjoys his fan moment in ‘million dollar’ selfie with Kajol on The Great Indian Kapil Show set; ‘Lots of love to u’

Krushna Abhishek is an integral part of The Great Indian Kapil Show and even marked his return to the second season. Only recently, he revealed fulfilling one of his dreams with Kajol on the sets of the show. The comedian posted a selfie with the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress and mentioned himself as her fan. The frame captures the warmth of their bond and the essence of their fun camaraderie.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Krushna Abhishek posted a picture with Kajol, which appears to be from the sets of The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2. Calling the picture ‘a million dollar photo’, the Bol Bachchan actor explains that the snapshot is priceless to him. Krushna goes on to add that performing for Kajol is like a dream come true moment for him.

The caption reads, “Some selfies are worth a million dollars and some are priceless and this is one of the priceless ones. I have always been your fan @kajol and today performing for u was a dream come true lots of love to u always.”

Reacting to his post, one of the users commented, “Wah sir morning time kajol mam ke sath.” A fan jotted down, “Ik sabse best hasane bala ik sabse best hasne bali.” Further, a comment read, “Sir you the best man.”

Well, it is possible that Kajol will grace the show to promote his upcoming film, Do Patti, which also stars Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Shaikh. Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, the mystery thriller is all set to release on Netflix on October 25.

For the unversed, Krushna Abhishek has been associated with Kapil Sharma’s shows for long. When the latter transitioned to OTT from the television, Krushna joined him. In the first season of The Great Indian Kapil Show, the actor played various comedic roles and even imitated actors from the industry.

Speaking of his role in TGIKS season 2, Krushna Abhishek played Alia Bhatt’s character Safeena from Gully Boy. In the second episode, when Saif Ali Khan, Jr NTR, and Janhvi Kapoor appeared on the show to promote Devara, he left the guests in splits with his parody act of Shivagami from Baahubali.

