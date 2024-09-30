Do Patti: Kriti Sanon takes up double role in mystery-thriller alongside Kajol; makers announce release date with exciting VIDEO

Just a couple of days back, Pinkvilla exclusively informed you that Kriti Sanon and Kajol starrer Do Patti will release in the last week of October. While fans have been eagerly waiting for its release date, makers dropped a special video to announce that the upcoming mystery-thriller will release on October 25, 2024.

Today, on September 30, Netflix India made a collaborative post with its cast members to drop a promotional video. The short clip began with Kajol requesting for a Cappuccino while she spots Kriti Sanon in the café. Interestingly, Kajol is playing a cop in the film and the Mimi actress a femme fatale who was surprised to see her.

As Kriti tries to avoid her, Kajol puts her gun towards her and inquires where was she yesterday between 2-3 p.m. In her response, the Crew actress reveals that she was in the gym, but Kajol carrying on her interrogation reminds her of paps’ capturing her outside a salon at 2:30 p.m.

On a concluding note, in her assertive tone of a cop, Kajol orders her to spill the ‘secret’ to which Kriti reveals the release date of the film, October 25, 2024. In addition to this, she further hints that Kajol’s problems would be doubled, as we get to see the Adipurush actress taking up a double role in the film.

"Ab hoga khel shuru, lekin iss kahaani ke hai do pehlu Do Patti releases on 25 October, only on Netflix," captioned the post on Instagram.

Soon after the post was shared fans thronged the comments section, a fan wrote, "Yeh kahani interesting hogi!," another fan commented, "I love the cast, can’t wait for what’s in store" while a third fan commented, "Bring it on!!!! Do-ouble the drama" another fan wrote, "Finally."

Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, the film is a maiden production of Kanika Dhillon’s Kathha Pictures and Kriti Sanon’s Blue Butterfly Films.

According to the teaser of Do Patti released earlier this year, Kajol takes up the role of a cop for the first time in her career, whereas Kriti turns a femme fatale. In addition to this, the film will also star Shaheer Sheikh in the key role.

