The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2: Saif Ali Khan shares why he chose mom Sharmila Tagore’s path and not cricket; ‘I didn’t have mental focus…’

Saif Ali Khan, Jr NTR, and Janhvi Kapoor graced the latest episode (September 28) of The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2 to promote their action drama film, Devara. On the show, Kapil Sharma asked the Tanhaji actor about his decision to choose acting and not cricket. Replying, Saif said that he received his mother, Sharmila Tagore's traits. The actor also got candid about how he did not have the needed mental focus at a young age.

In a fun segment, Kapil Sharma recalled a story about Salim Khan and his son, Arbaaz Khan. The comedian said that Arbaaz was confused about whether he should pursue singing or playing cricket. So, he asked his father Salim Khan. In response, the renowned writer replied that he should play cricket as he had heard him singing.

Based on the same equation, Kapil Sharma quizzed the Adipurush actor, "Sir, you had two options. You could have become a great cricketer like your father, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Your mother is a legendary actress. So, did Sharmila ji see you play cricket? Was acting always your first love?" Landing a reply, Saif Ali Khan remarked, "People often said that I inherited my cricketing ability from my mother, meaning it might be a genetic trait. From the Tagore family."

He went on to explain that he did not have that much mental focus that was needed to play cricket when he was young. Underlining the fact that cricket did not suit him mentally, Saif stated that he loves acting and believes that he chose the right profession.

Furthermore, Saif Ali Khan shared that his daughter Sara Ali Khan would often seek his suggestions and feedback, while Ibrahim hasn't sought his advice on his career yet. The Devara actor said, "She frequently approaches me with scenes and requests that I read them with her and provide some input. But maybe in the future, I will do the same with Ibrahim."

