Bigg Boss 18: Will Krushna Abhishek share the stage with OG host Salman Khan? WATCH

Bigg Boss Season 18 fever is high in the air! It's that time of the year when host Salman Khan will grace the Television screen and entertain us with his anchoring skills. However, as per new video by Krushna Abhishek, it seems that the comedian-actor will also share the stage with Salman Khan in Bigg Boss Season 18.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Krushna Abhishek dropped a new video related to the Bigg Boss Season 18 premiere that will keep you on the edge of your seat. In this clip, we see Krushna got a message from Bigg Boss where BB declares that Krushna is going on a vacation. Krushna is confused as Bigg Boss knows his vacation plan. To hide it from his wife Kashmera Shah, Krushna deleted that message.

Krushna Abhishek claimed, "Bigg Boss has started to see the future. It is going to be fun this time." He added, "Iss baar hoga time ka taandav" and further mentioned, "Mai bhi aapse vaha milunga (I will also meet you there)."

Watch Krushna Abhishek's video here-

In the caption of this post, Krushna revealed, "Har saal ki tarah Bigg Boss aa raha hai, Bigg boss me humare Salman Bhai aa rahe hai or Unke saath Mai bhi aa raha hu (Like every year, Bigg Boss is arriving. Salman Khan is also coming and even I am coming with him)."

Well, it is not yet revealed whether Krushna will co-host the entire season of Bigg Boss 18 or will only be seen in the grand premiere episode. However, the audience can expect Salman and Krushna's banter and unlimited entertainment from the first episode of the 18th season.

Currently, Krushna Abhishek is seen in Laughter Chefs along with Kashmera Shah.

Bigg Boss 18 makers are gearing up for the grand launch of the upcoming season. Based on the theme of Time Ka Taandav, this season promises to keep audiences entertained throughout as Bigg Boss will predict the future of the contestants and change the dynamics of the game.

Bigg Boss 18, led by Salman Khan, will premiere from October 6 on Colors TV. The episodes of the controversial reality show will air every day at 9 PM and will be available on Jio Cinema too.

