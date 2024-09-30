The Great Indian Kapil Show's Archana Puran Singh recalls having to 'laugh' on set after hearing about her mother-in-law's death

Trigger Warning: The article contains mention of a death

Comedy is not easy, and making others laugh is also tough. Archana Puran Singh, who has been a part of various comedy shows like The Kapil Sharma Show, Comedy Nights with Kapil, and The Great Indian Kapil Show, made a major revelation about being a part of the entertainment industry. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress shared an incident wherein she had to 'laugh' despite getting the news of her mother-in-law's death.

In a recent interview, Archana Puran Singh recalled an incident in which she was shooting for one of the shows and the team had already shot most of the episodes, while a few scenes were still pending.

She received the heartbreaking news of her mother-in-law's death. Archana mentioned that she wanted to leave immediately, but she also considered the time and money invested by the producers. Therefore, she decided to be a thorough professional and continued shooting for her laughing shots.

Archana Puran Singh mentioned in the same interview that the makers asked her to give 'laughing shots' and they would plug them in between jokes while editing the episode. Singh added that after spending 20 to 30 years in the industry, she was sensitive enough to understand the professional responsibilities. She added that her husband understood her situation.

Archana Puran Singh has been one of the constant members of shows hosted by Kapil Sharma. She is currently seen spreading her charm in The Kapil Sharma Show. In the show, Archana makes sure to make her presence felt by asking entertaining questions to the guests and interacting with them.

Kapil Sharma and the other team members pulling Singh's leg have a separate fanbase and audiences love the fact that Singh never takes offense to the jokes cracked at her.

