Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Episode 8 Written Update: Angad gets bail, will Vrinda go against her family?

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 8th Episode Written Update: The family is elated to see the news of Angad's innocence. His friend Sameer confesses that he crashed the car, but reveals that they didn't run the car over a person. Tulsi and Mihir get emotional after learning the truth. Gayatri taunts Tulsi for not trusting her son, Angad. Hemant, Tulsi and Mihir go to the jail for Angad's bail. Angad is out. He then informs the police that Sameer is also innocent.

Angad requests that the police that he wants to talk to his friend Sameer. Sameer is locked in jail. Sameer and Angad discuss how they didn't commit any accident and are still trapped. Angad promises Sameer that he will try to get him out of trouble. Tulsi overhears their conversation.

Karan is on a video call with Hrithik. Nandini and Karan discuss how the family is in trouble. Nandini calls Tulsi and tells her that she is coming back to India.

Angad returns home

Angad returns home, and all are happy. Tulsi is tense. Gayatri taunts Tulsi for being wrong about Angad being the criminal. Tulsi emotionally admits that she is wrong. She recalls how she had hit Angad, thinking that he had committed the crime. Angad gets emotional and mentions how she has the right to hit him, and if she thinks she can't him that means she doesn't consider him as her son. Tulsi breaks down and then expresses her joy about Angad's return.

Mihir and Angad have a light-hearted chat. Angad then informs Mihir that Pari wants to tell him something.

Meanwhile, Vrinda finds a huge amount of money lying at home. She tells her mother and sister in law that they shouldn't accept the money, as an innocent person is locked in jail. Her mother slaps her and calls her out for taking the side of the truth, as they will lose the money if the CCTV footage is out. Vrinda gets upset.

Pari gets emotional and apologizes to Tulsi and Mihir. She agrees to meet Mihir's friend's son. Vrinda calls Tulsi and apologises for not supporting her when Angad was in jail. Vrinda decides to go against the family and help Tulsi. She tells Tulsi that she wants to meet her. Tulsi gives her an address and calls her to meet. Meanwhile, Mihir invites his friend's son to meet them. The episode concludes here.

