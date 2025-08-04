Shehnaaz Gill hospitalized, Karan Veer Mehra visits her and reveals her health status

Shehnaaz Gill, the beloved celebrity of the entertainment industry, is currently unwell and has been hospitalized. The exact reason for her poor health remains unknown, but her condition is critical. The news was first shared by her brother, Shehbaz Badesha, who wished her a speedy recovery. He posted a picture from their video call, where Shehnaaz can be seen lying on a hospital bed.

Karan Veer Mehra shares Shehnaaz Gill's health update

Karan Veer Mehra visited Shehnaaz in the hospital to check on her condition. He even shared a story on Instagram, providing an update on her health and expressing his well wishes. He said, “So what I need you guys is to pray really hard that this girl, with full energy should get back as soon as possible."

He then panned his camera towards Shehnaaz Gill, who was lying in bed and shyly hiding her face as he recorded the video.

Karan also showed Shehnaaz's hand, which was wrapped in bandages with syringes nearby. Shehnaaz then laughed and said, “Hasa rha hai muje (He is making me laugh).” The Bigg Boss 18 winner then encouraged Shehnaaz to recover quickly so that they could celebrate together.

The reason for Shehnaaz Gill's hospitalization is not known yet.

Workwise, Shehnaaz Gill has been a part of numerous films such as Thank You for Coming, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and more. She rose to fame after her stint in Bigg Boss 13. She is one of the favorite celebrities of fans on social media. Shehnaaz is loved for her unfiltered personality and her talent.

Speaking about Karan Veer Mehra, the actor has been riding high on success after his Bigg Boss 18 victory. Not only did he lift the trophy of the season, but he also won a Rs 50 lakh cash prize.

Before Bigg Boss 18, Karan Veer had won Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. At present, he is busy shooting for Omung Kumar's upcoming movie titled Silaa. The film also stars Harshvardhan Rane, Ipsitaa, and Sadia Khateeb in pivotal roles.

