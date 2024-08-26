Laughter Chefs: Harpal Singh Sokhi channels his ‘Punjabiyat’; vibes on Tunak Tunak with Rahul Vaidya and others

Laughter Chefs is soaring high on the ratings meter. The show, which follows a unique format, clicked with the viewers in no time. The cast of the comedy programme is to be credited for its tremendous success. It has celebrity participants showing their culinary skills alongside Bharti Singh as host and Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi as mentor.

Harpal Sokhi has added a different flavor to the weekly offering by bringing his comic style to the tables. Viewers witness a lot of hilarious moments of the star chef with other contestants. Besides this, he also keeps on sharing fun BTS from the sets of the show. In a latest social media post, the Turban Tadka fame showed off his true Punjabi side as he tuned in with Rahul Vaidya, Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh on a hit Punjabi track.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Harpal Singh Sokhi dropped a video wherein Rahul is seen singing Daler Mehndi’s chartbusting song Tunak Tunak Tun. Harpal Ji, Krushna and Bharti are spotted channeling their inner Punjabis while shaking a leg with Rahul.

In the caption space, the judge of Laughter Chefs tagged his co-stars and penned, “On set chemistry and Punjabiyat.”

Laughter Chefs earned a lot of fame in a short period of time and owing to its growing popularity, the comic caper was given an extension last month. It is now approaching its end.

Presenter Bharti Singh confirmed that the show is soon going off air in her recent vlog. It is speculated to return to screens with a second season after Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 18.

Laughter Chefs, which infuses cooking with quirky humor, is packed with hilarious punches and one-liners. It stars Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Arjun Bijlani, Karan Kundrra, Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Jannat Zubair, Reem Shaikh, Nia Sharma and Sudesh Lehri. Several Bollywood celebrities appear as guests on the show.

The participants on the comedy programme are seen cracking bone-tickling jokes while also committing amusing cooking blunders. The show premiered on June 2 and airs every Thursday and Friday at 10 pm on Colors TV. It can also be streamed on Jio Cinema.

