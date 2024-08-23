Laughter Chefs: Host Bharti Singh confirms show coming to an end in September

Laughter Chefs has managed to engage the viewers with its unique format. The show, which has consistently topped the TRP charts in the non-fiction category and emerged to be a success, consists of various celebrity participants alongside host Bharti Singh and mentor Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi. Due to its popularity, the comedy programme was given an extension last month. However, now it is finally approaching its end.

In a recent video posted by Bharti Singh on her YouTube channel, she is heard disclosing that Laughter Chefs is going off air in the coming month. The comedian frequently gives a glimpse of her personal experiences through vlogs. After wrapping up the Colors TV offering, she is planning to head for a family vacation.

The good news for the ardent fans of Laughter Chefs is that the comic caper is speculated to return to screens after Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 18. The second season of it will supposedly be revived with the current cast that features Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Arjun Bijlani, Karan Kundrra, Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Nia Sharma and Sudesh Lehri. However, a confirmation or official announcement on the same is yet to be made.

Here’s a glimpse from Laughter Chefs:

In the course of its run, Laughter Chefs has not only evoked laughter and topped the ratings charts, but also welcomed a lot of famous faces from TV, Bollywood and social media.

Recently, the weekly programme witnessed Guruji Aniruddhacharya as a guest. The young spiritual guru often trends on social media for his quirky reels and suggestions. During his visit on the show, he was seen getting in a humorous conversation with the cast.

Guruji was also seen advising a troubled boy to focus on his studies rather than worrying about his girlfriend. When Vicky Jain asked the internet personality to suggest what he should do to deal with his wife’s anger, the latter came up with an amusing reply. He simply asked the Bigg Boss 17 contestant to keep mum in such situations.

Laughter Chefs is a perfect blend of humor and cooking. It is packed with hilarious punches and one-liners, coming from the very talented ensemble cast. It premiered on June 2 on Colors TV and Jio Cinema.

