WATCH: Rahul Vaidya's adorable VIDEO with daughter Navya will make your day

Rahul Vaidya is enjoying quite an exciting personal as well as professional life. The popular singer and reality TV star recently shared an adorable video with his 11-month-old daughter and the precious video is sure to bring a smile to your face.

Rahul Vaidya never shies away from sharing his personal life glimpses on social media with his fans. The renowned singer often shares pictures and videos with his wife and actress Disha Parmar and daughter Navya. Recently, Rahul shared a glimpse of Navya enjoying an indoor car ride. The little munchkin seemed surprised by the ride and had a lot of fun as her eyes twinkled with joy.

Take a look at Rahul Vaidya's cute video with his daughter Navya here:

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar welcomed their firstborn, a baby girl, last year on September 20. The couple were celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi and amidst the celebration, Parmar was rushed to the hospital for the delivery.

In Bigg Boss 14, Rahul Vaidya expressed his wish of wanting to be a father of a baby girl and his wish was fulfilled with Navya's birth.

Talking about Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's love story, the duo were rumored to be dating, however, they always denied the buzz and maintained a best-friend stance. However, in Bigg Boss 14, Vaidya realized his love for Parmar and proposed to her on national television.

During the Valentine's Day celebration special episode in Bigg Boss 14, Disha Parmar appeared and accepted Vaidya's proposal, leaving him elated. After the show, Rahul and Disha decided to take their relationship to the next level and tied the knot on July 16, 2021.

Rahul Vaidya has been a part of Bigg Boss 14, Indian Idol 1, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. He is currently a part of Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment. Disha Parmar is known for her stint in TV shows like Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 among others.

