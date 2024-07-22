Laughter Chefs: Arjun Bijlani, Karan Kundrra, Nia Sharma and others make THIS announcement hilariously; WATCH

Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment is getting the love of the audiences. The show secured unexpected ratings and is among the Top 10 TV shows across channels since the time it hit the TV screens. Following the love of the audiences, the makers decided to give the show an extension and also changed its airing time to accommodate other TV shows.

As the show will soon undergo a new time slot, the crazy lot of celebrities of the show hilariously announced the same.

Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment changes its airing time

Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment will now air on Thursdays and Fridays at 10 pm from August 1, 2024. To make the announcement more fun, the celebrities of the show shot for an exciting promo goofing around with each other as they display the banner of the new time slot amid their performances.

It also depicts the USP of the show which is celebrities being themselves. Arjun Bijlani shared a fun BTS of the promo which is equally hilarious.

Take a look at the BTS video shared by Arjun Bijlani from the promo shoot of Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment:

Previous episodes of Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment

The recent episodes of Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment had a special integration with Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestants wherein celebrity contestants of the show like Shilpa Shinde, Krishna Shroff, Karanveer Mehra, Nimrit Ahluwalia, Shalin Bhanot among others tried their hands on cooking.

The episode also had a Khatron Ke Khiladi twist as contestants received electric shocks for not cooking properly.

More about Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment

Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment is a unique cooking-based TV show that has celebrity duos locking horns with each other in a unique cooking battle.

Popular celebrity duos on the show are Aly Goni- Rahul Vaidya, Arjun Bijlani- Karan Kundrra, Jannat Zubair- Reem Shaikh, Nia Sharma- Sudesh Lehri and Krushna Abhishek- Kashmeera Shah.

