Laughter Chefs won’t be EXTENDED till January 2025? Here's the truth

Cooking reality show Laughter Chefs has always managed to keep fans glued to their seat. There were earlier reports doing roundabouts that the show has got an extension till January 2025. However, as per the latest report, the extension of the show seems to have been cancelled.

Fans of Laughter Chefs would be disappointed to know that according to a report by IANS, an insider has revealed that the show will not be extended. It has been cancelled. "Laughter Chefs season one is all set to air its last episode in October, due to the upcoming season of the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss", the insider said.

Talking about Laughter Chefs, the cooking reality show has stars like Ankita Lokhande, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Nia Sharma, Jannat Zubair, Karan Kundra, Vicky Jain, Reem Shaikh, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah. The show is hosted by Bharti Singh, who has managed to keep the audiences hooked because of the stellar cast.

Bharti Singh earlier took to her vlogs to reveal that the show would be extended because of its popularity. The cooking show has consistently topped the charts, all because of the high dose of entertainment and unique cooking styles produced by the stars.

The makers of the show wanted to extend the show because of the love it got from the sea of followers. Another report by ETimes revealed that Laughter Chefs would end soon because Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 18 would be seeing the light on Colors TV. The same report claimed that Laughter Chefs was slated for another time slot because of Salman's highly anticipated Bigg Boss 18.

Talking about the concept of the show, Laughter Chefs is all about an array of TV stars coming together to take part in a variety of entertaining cooking challenges presented to them. The stars are told to team up and be in their kitchen booths, where they are told to prepare unique dishes.



An array of stars, including Shraddha Kapoor, Dharmendra, Akshay Kumar, and Fardeen Khan, have graced the sets of the show and created unique episodes.

