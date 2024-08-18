Manisha Rani has THIS request from Bigg Boss OTT 2 co-contestant Akanksha Puri; Find out here

Manisha Rani rose to fame after her appearance on the controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2 last year. She was loved by the masses for her blunt nature and vivacious personality. After wrapping the show, the Bihari sensation showcased her talent in several music videos.

Recently, Manisha joined Pinkvilla for Raksha Bandhan special cook-off challenge along with her brother Rohit Raj. The duo exhibited their sweet sibling camaraderie while preparing sandwiches.

During the cooking face-off with her loving brother, Manisha Rani was given a task to call one of her celebrity friends and ask them whether she should put red or green sauce in the sandwich. She was also directed not to reveal being a part of any challenge.

The social media influencer dialed Bigg Boss OTT 2 co-participant Akanksha Puri’s number. The actress picked up the call in one go. Manisha began with general greetings and to make Akanksha say her name, she requested the Inspector Avinash actress to share how her name is pronounced exactly.

The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 winner then made a gentle appeal to Akanksha. She stated, “Mujhe bas ek advice lena tha tujhse. Mein ek sandwich bana rahi hun. Toh usmein red sauce dena chahiye ya green sauce? (I wanted advice from you. I was making a sandwich. Which sauce should I use in it- red or green?).”

The 36-year-old model shared her preference and told Manisha to go with the mixture of the two. When prompted to choose only one, she opted for the red one. Before hanging up, the two joked about not being able to find love in their lives.

Here’s a glimpse of Manisha Rani’s cook-off challenge:

Both Manisha Rani and Akanksha Puri made headlines during their stay inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. While Manisha was mostly discussed for her bond with Abhishek Malhan, aka Fukra Insaan and Elvish Yadav, Akanksha came into the spotlight after locking lips with Jad Hadid in the presence of all the housemates.

While Manisha appeared last in the song video titled Bairan Begani, Akanksha enchanted her fans a few days back with the music album Barsatein Achhi Lagti Hai.

