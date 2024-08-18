Aapka Apna Zakir: Sunny Kaushal recalls auditioning for Bhojpuri film as he talks about his early struggle days

Zakir Khan is doing a commendable job as a host on the recently launched show, Aapka Apna Zakir. In the latest installment of the comedy program, he welcomed the cast of the film, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba- Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal.

During the conversation with host, the trio made several revelations and narrated amusing stories from their lives. Sunny, who has now made a mark in the industry with his powerful on screen performances, talked about his early days and recollected a funny incident of auditioning for a Bhojpuri film once.

Zakir prompted the Shiddat actor to share tales from his screen testing days. Sunny Kaushal went on to reveal how he and Vicky Kaushal along with their other friends used to give several auditions in a day. He said that they had a friend circle where they would keep informing each other where the auditions were happening.

The actor stated, “Hum kahin bhi ghus jaate the. Jahan dekha 'auditions open, male 22-25’, ghus gaye. Ek baar hum subah se nikle huye the. Humne kahan yaar aaj ek toh audition dekar jayenge. Phir dekha kisi Bhojpuri film ka audition chal raha hai. (We used to just enter every place where auditions were taking place. Wherever we would see ‘auditions open, male 22-25’, we used to barge in. Once we were out since the morning and we had decided to give at least one audition before going back home. We saw auditions happening for a Bhojpuri film).”

“Humne darwaza khola pucha fit-not fit. Unhone bola teenon fit ho aajao. Humne audition diya hai, wahi par reject huye hain aur nikal gaye (We opened the door and asked fit-not fit. They said all three of you are fit and invited us. We gave the audition, got rejected and were thrown out from there),” he continued.

Here’s a glimpse from the latest episode:

The comedian-host also made Vikrant Massey to shed light on his unique casting tale. The actor went on to give details of the same and admitted to having received his first role while waiting in a queue for washroom at a restaurant.

Aapka Apna Zakir premiered on August 10 and airs every weekend at 9.30 pm on Sony Entertainment Television. It can also be streamed on Sony LIV.

