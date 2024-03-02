Anupamaa is one of those shows that makes it to the top 5 in every week's TRP chart. This ultimately proves how popular the show is, and undeniably, it keeps the audience glued to the screens. Starring Rupali Ganguly as the leading lady, Anupamaa is a women-centric show that revolves around their independence, inner strength, and family values.

As the titular character, the actress does complete justice to her role. It is not only about her acting chops but also her expressions and dialogue delivery that Rupali has now become a household name. Many women find themselves connected to and related to her. It is one of the major reasons why the show has crafted a special place among the audience. Anupamaa also stars Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna, and Madalsa Sharma in pivotal roles.

Post leap, the makers introduced a few new faces, thereby adding more dramatic twists and turns to the show. So, let us have a quick look at the actors who joined Anupamaa after the show took a leap of five years.

1. Aurra Bhatnagar

Anupamaa created much buzz after a leap was announced. The show underwent major changes in terms of the cast. One of the new faces who joined, playing a vital role, is Aurra Bhatnagar. She plays the role of teenager Anu and is also known as Aadhya onscreen.

She entered as Choti Anu after child actress Asmi Deo, who initially played the role, exited the show. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Aurra said, "Well, when I first met Rupali Ma'am on the sets, I stood still and was starstruck for a while." The young actress has also worked in Barrister Babu.

2. Vaquar Shaikh

Owing to the major and dramatic changes in Anupamaa's storyline, a new character, Yashdeep, was introduced in the show. Played by Vaquar Shaikh, the actor's presence onscreen post-leap has added an interesting factor for the audience. Yashdeep is Yashpal's (essayed by Rituraj) younger brother and is staying with his brother and mother.

In the show, Yashdeep keeps helping Anupamaa deal with challenges. While talking to us. Vaquar Shaikh mentioned, "My character will be seen supporting Anupamaa in her journey as she is set to face new challenges in the upcoming track. Yashdeep will be there for Anupamaa in these tiring times."

3. Sukirti Kandpal

If you have been following Anupamaa closely, you might definitely know about her. Sukirti Kandpal is a part of the show as Shruti. She has appeared in various television shows, including Dill Mill Gayye and Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani. It has been a long time since the actress was in the showbiz world. Sukirti is also known to have participated in Bigg Boss 8.

She entered as the third wheel in Anuj and Anupamaa's love story. In the show, she shares a close bond with Choti Anu and is Anuj's special friend. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress shared, "My mother watches the show surely. You have to live under a rock to not know about the show."

4. Parakh Madan

Most recently, the makers have introduced Yashdeep's friend Diya, who is a dancer by profession. In one of the episodes, she is also seen performing classical dance along with Anupamaa. In an episode, Diya even tells Anupama that she can learn to dance and also teach dance along with her.

Diya's character is played by Parakh Madan. She has previously worked in shows like Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, and many others. Recently, she shared a video with Rupali Ganguly, sharing a glimpse of their behind-the-scenes.

5. Kunwar Amar

Kunwar Amar plays Tapish, aka Tittu. Although he had been in the show before Anupamaa underwent a leap of five years, his role became more prominent post-leap. He is Dimpy's love interest, but Pakhi asks him to marry her as she loves him. In one of the recent episodes, Titu asks Pakhi to maintain distance and explains that he has been in love with Dimpy for the last five years.

Speaking of Kunwar Amar, he is also a dancer and appeared as Reyansh in Dil Dosti Dance. Interestingly, he began his career as a contestant on Dance India Dance. Later, Amar participated in Nach Baliye 5 with Charlie Chauhan. Further, in his acting career, Amar did shows like Naamkarann, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya.

Apart from Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna, and Madalsa Sharma, Anupamaa stars Nidhi Shah as Kinjal, Alpana Buch as Leela Shah, aka Baa, Aashish Mehrotra as Paritosh, and many others. The show started airing on Star Plus on July 13, 2020. Produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi, Anupamaa proved to be a major breakthrough for Rupali Ganguly.

