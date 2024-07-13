Mouni Roy, Tejasswi Prakash and others: Know whopping fees the lead actresses of Naagin charged per episode

Naagin gained immense popularity among TV buffs soon after it was launched in 2015. The supernatural show hooked audiences with its intriguing tale of love and revenge. It followed the lives of "ichchadhari naagins" (wishful female serpents) who have the miraculous power to turn into humans. They engage in a battle with the evil clutches to keep their ultimate source of power, the "naagmani," safe from them. The defeat of evil over good is their only aim.

The thriller show, backed by TV and film producer Ektaa Kapoor, had several celebrated actresses associated with it. The list includes big names like Mouni Roy, Surbhi Jyoti, Hina Khan, Surbhi Chandna, and Tejasswi Prakash, among others. While the female leads portrayed their parts with utmost skill and successfully captivated hearts, did you ever wonder how much money they got for their roles? If not, here’s a quick glance at the per-episode salaries of all shape-changing serpents from the Naagin series. Guess who took the highest amount!

Take a look at the per episode fees of Naagin actresses:

1. Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy started the blockbuster series with a bang on performance. Her believable act and sensuous looks as Naagin named Shivanya managed to hook the viewers. On top of that, the actress had a sizzling chemistry with Arjun Bijlani and Karanvir Bohra. She paved the way for other parts of the show with her classy act. The diva also starred in season two and made a brief appearance in season three of Naagin.

As per the reports, Mouni received around Rs 2 lakh per episode for her portrayal as Naagin.

2. Adaa Khan

Adaa Khan featured with Mouni Roy in the first two installments of Naagin. She essayed the role of Shivanya’s maternal cousin, Shesha who starts off as a positive character but later turns negative. The actress graced the show as a guest in season 3, 4 and 6.

Adaa reportedly charged Rs 70,000 for playing the ally to Mouni’s character in Naagin.

3. Surbhi Jyoti

Roping in another actress as Naagin after Mouni’s class apart act was a bit risky. But the makers took this bold step. They chose Surbhi Jyoti for the main role in season 3 and she didn’t disappoint. The actress took the mantle forward and portrayed the character of Bela who is a reincarnated version of Ruhi. Ruhi was cruelly separated from her partner Vikrant by Yuvi. She gets blessed with a new face and name to avenge the death of her lover.

Reports suggest that Surbhi took Rs 60,000 per episode for Naagin.

4. Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna was also appreciated for her part as future naagrani, Ruhi and demoness Huzoor on Naagin 3. Though she had a brief role, she did leave a mark with her powerful acting skills and impactful character.

Karishma reportedly earned an estimated amount of Rs 50,000 per episode for her effortless portrayal.

5. Anita Hassanandani

Anita Hassanandani joined season 3 of Naagin as antagonist. She continued playing the part as a recurring role in the next two seasons too, given the kind of fame she received for her stupendous portrayal. The seasoned actress did wonders on screen as the negative lead.

Anita’s brilliant act got her around Rs 1.5 lakh per episode, reportedly.

6. Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma led the fourth installment of Naagin alongside Vijayendra Kumeria and Jasmin Bhasin. Though the season failed to click with the spectators, the lead actress did well in terms of her performance. Her sultry looks and impressive acting talent cannot be overlooked in Naagin 4.

Nia reportedly took home Rs 40,000 per episode for the mystery-based show.

7. Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna took the center stage for the fifth chapter of Naagin. After a mundane plot of season 4, this came as a breath of fresh air for the fans of the popular series. The track as well as actors hit the right chords, making it one of the most successful installments of the show.

Surbhi, who rose to fame after Ishqbaaz, earned around Rs 70,000 per episode for Naagin 5.

8. Hina Khan

Hina Khan is one of the most sought-after actresses of the TV industry. The powerhouse of talent made a cameo appearance in season 5 of Naagin. Her Goddess-like looks and fine acting skills made for a perfect watch.

Hina reportedly charged a whopping Rs 1.5-2 lakh for her brief role in the series.

9. Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash played the key role in the latest season of Naagin. She differed with her goal as she was determined to save humanity and had no revenge motives from anyone. The actress featured along with her Bigg Boss 15 co-contestant Simba Nagpal.

Tejasswi’s portrayal of shape-shifting serpent earned her an estimated amount of Rs 2 lakhs per episode.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned salaries of the actors are reported by Etimes. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however, unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com .

