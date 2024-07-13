Bigg Boss: From Kushal Tandon to Archana Gautam; Contestants who were shown exit door for unpleasant behavior

The Bigg Boss house is a place of unique social experiment where contestants live together under constant surveillance, cut off from the outside world. This isolation, combined with the pressure of competing for tasks, nominations, and the ultimate prize, often leads to heightened emotions and conflicts.

Over the seasons, viewers have witnessed numerous instances where housemates have lost their temper and engaged in rule-breaking behavior, whether through physical altercations, verbal abuse, or other forms of misconduct.

These actions not only disrupt the harmony of the house but also lead to serious repercussions, including immediate eviction. Such incidents are a testament to the intense and unpredictable nature of the Bigg Boss experience, keeping audiences hooked with the ever-present possibility of drama and unexpected twists.

List of contestants who were ousted from Bigg Boss

1. Kushal Tandon

Kushal Tandon and Gauahar Khan developed a romantic relationship in Bigg Boss 7. Tensions rose when VJ Andy insulted Gauahar, prompting an enraged Kushal to physically confront Andy by grabbing his neck.

This aggressive act resulted in Kushal's eviction from the show. Despite this, Gauahar insisted she would exit the Bigg Boss house if Kushal was not reinstated.

2. Archana Gautam

Actress-politician Archana Gautam got into a conflict with Shiv Thakare and reportedly struck him on the neck. Bigg Boss 16 intervened, addressing Archana and expelling her from the show for physical abuse.

Later, Salman Khan accused Shiv of provoking Archana by mentioning her political party. After assuring the host and housemates that she would not repeat her mistake, Archana was allowed to return to the show.

3. Puneet Superstar

In Bigg Boss OTT 2, Puneet Superstar became the first contestant in the show's history to be evicted on the very first day. His removal came within 24 hours due to his disruptive behavior, which included continuous yelling and bizarre actions in the bathroom.

Puneet shocked the other participants by throwing detergent on himself. Bigg Boss asked the housemates if they wanted Puneet to stay, and the majority voted for his eviction. Consequently, Puneet was shown the exit door on the first day.

4. Umar Riaz

In Bigg Boss 15, Umar Riaz was expelled following a physical altercation with Pratik Sehajpal. Host Salman Khan announced Umar's eviction, stating that despite multiple warnings to curb his violent behavior, Umar failed to comply.

Initially, the housemates, except Rashami Desai, thought it was a prank and didn't believe Salman had taken Umar's name. However, when the front door opened, Rashami Desai and Karan Kundrra began to cry and bid a sorrowful farewell to their friend.

5. Afsana Khan

Titliyan Warga singer Afsana Khan was asked to leave the Bigg Boss 15 house after she picked up a knife and appeared to threaten herself. The conflict began when Afsana had to compete for a spot in the VIP race for the grand prize and accused Rajiv Adatia of inappropriate touching in the washroom area.

Rajiv denied the accusation, insisting he had done nothing wrong. Despite most contestants trying to convince Afsana that Rajiv was innocent, she continued to shout at him, threatened to tarnish his image, and even mentioned filing a case. Eventually, Afsana was called to the confession room and subsequently asked to exit the show.

6. Vikas Gupta

Vikas Gupta and Arshi Khan, contestants in Bigg Boss 14, clashed from the start. Tensions peaked when Arshi suggested to Vikas that he could never find peace if he didn't respect his own mother. This led to a heated argument between them, during which Vikas attempted to push Arshi into the pool. As a result, Bigg Boss intervened and took action against Vikas.

7. Madhurima Tuli

Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh, former partners on Bigg Boss 13, had a tumultuous relationship in the house. In a heated argument, Madhurima lashed out and struck Vishal with a cooking pan, causing him injury. This incident led to her eviction from the show.

8. Shivasish Mishra

Shivashish Mishra was expelled from the Bigg Boss 12 house for repeatedly breaking the rules despite warnings. When the contestants nominated him for punishment, he refused to accept it. Despite Bigg Boss warning him to adhere to the rules, Shivashish opted to leave the show.

9. Ajaz Khan

Ajaz Khan who was one of the finalists of Bigg Boss 7 competed in the Bigg Boss Halla Bol spin-off following Bigg Boss 8 as a challenger. He was expelled from the house after a dispute with Ali Quli Mirza.

10. Pooja Missra

Pooja Missra gained fame in the house for her catchphrase "Talk to my hands," but her frequent outbursts of anger led to her eviction from Bigg Boss 5. She was removed from the house by the makers after she pushed Siddharth Bharadwaj.

11. Dolly Bindra

Dolly Bindra used derogatory language towards Shweta Tiwari, causing her distress, and leading to Samir Soni intervening. Both were subsequently asked to leave the house in Bigg Boss 4 due to their aggressive behavior.

The incident involving Dolly Bindra, Shweta Tiwari, and Samir Soni underscored the volatile nature of interpersonal dynamics in the Bigg Boss house.

It highlighted the show's strict stance against aggressive behavior, ultimately resulting in the expulsion of both contestants. This incident served as a reminder of the consequences of crossing boundaries within the intense and closely monitored environment of the Bigg Boss reality show.

