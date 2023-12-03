Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan EXCLUSIVE: Sneha Wagh gets emotional as Astha Sharma makes her sketch overnight

Protima, the loving mother of Neerja, might no longer be part of the popular show Neerja... Ek Nayi Pehchaan, but the love and respect she shares with Neerja goes beyond the screen. Fans know that Sneha Wagh and Aastha Sharma play a mother-daughter duo as Protima and Neerja in the show.

Sneha Wagh recently shared a post on social media, thanking Aastha Sharma for a sketch she made of the actress and a beautiful handwritten note as well.

Sneha Wagh reveals that Aastha Sharma (Neerja) stayed up the entire night to prepare her sketch

Mentioning it, Sneha said, “When Aastha told me that she got to know about my last day of the shoot, she made all of that, without sleeping the whole night, and wrote a very beautiful note for me with those paintings. Honestly speaking, looking at the effort she had put into that, I became emotional at that moment."

She added, "She (Aastha) has to work daily, and sometimes, she doesn’t get some time for herself. She is working a lot. She is the only person on our set who does so much work, and her efforts touched my heart. “

Have a look at Sneha Wagh's post on wrapping up Neerja... Ek Nayi Pehchaan

It is shown in the show that the two are so affectionate for each other; they can do anything to save each other’s life. Same way Sneha and Aastha have lot of love and respect for each other in real life too.

Sneha Wagh on her bond with Aastha Sharma

Sneha said, “Our bond developed during the initial days of our shooting in Kolkata. There was one scene we shot over there, where Protima tries to help Neerja escape from Sonagachi from the outskirts of the village, takes her to Howrah Bridge, and tells Neerja to take a boat, then train, and run away."

For that particular scene, we were running for almost seven days at different locations. Our bond was created at that time. What used to happen is I used to run, but I ran very funnily (laughs) and because of that I was about to fall, but Aastha saved me two or three times” Sneha Wagh said.

Sneha Wagh praises Aastha Sharma

“She is very smart, intelligent and hardworking. I have seen her putting a lot of effort into her emotional scenes. I really love that thing about her. She doesn’t see what others are doing, but just focuses on her work."

In the upcoming episodes, Abeer (Rajveer Singh) will marry Neerja to save her from Didun (Kamya Panjabi). It will be interesting to see how his family members will react to the same.

