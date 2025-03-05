Nehal Chudasama physically assaulted by man she’s known for 2 years in Mumbai; chilling details shake fans

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Beauty pageant titleholder and actress Nehal Chudasama recently shared a shocking incident of harassment and assault on social media. On March 4, she took to social media to share the account of the incident that occurred on February 16 in Mumbai. She hasn’t revealed the identity of the abuser.

In a series of Instagram posts, Nehal Chudasama revealed that she was physically attacked on February 16 by a man she had known for two years. Nehal described the traumatic incident, stating that the man twisted her left wrist and arm forcefully. She was also slapped so hard that her ear started ringing, and her cheek turned red. He then held and threw her, leaving her with bruises on her body. The assault did not end there—she was also threatened with being run over by his car.

Check out Nehal Chudasama’s post below:

The 40-year-old man, whom she described as "super built," also damaged the front doors of her car and hurled abuses at her. According to Nehal, she had been dealing with his harassment for months. He had been stalking her in public places and mentally torturing her in different ways. Despite her repeated requests to stop, he continued his behavior, and when she firmly asked him to leave her alone, he became violent.

After the horrifying ordeal, Nehal did not stay silent. As soon as the attacker left the scene, she rushed to the nearest police station and filed a First Information Report (FIR). She thanked the Mumbai Police for their prompt action, stating that the man was arrested soon after. During the investigation, she also found out that the attacker had previous fraud and criminal cases against him.

Nehal expressed her deep trauma, saying that the flashbacks of the assault continued to haunt her. However, she chose to speak out to empower other women rather than seek sympathy. In the caption of her post, she wrote, “I refuse to live in victimhood. That’s just who I am. I didn’t share this to gain sympathy (I genuinely don’t need that) but to share a piece of strength with any woman who needs it.”

She also highlighted the harsh reality of women’s safety, saying that if such an attack could happen to her– a woman who has always advocated for women’s empowerment, hen it could happen to anyone.

She concluded the note writing, “Haven't shared the abusers name & details, BUT I WILL AS & WHEN REQUIRED bcz this woman is ANGRY & fearless. As we celebrate women's day on 8th march - A woman's SOUL YELLS OUT OF EXTREME RAGE- Physical assault is a crime..We ain't tolerating that shit. Whatever it takes. WHATEVER IT TAKES.”

Yukta Upadhyay and Baseer Ali, among a few other actors, showed their support for the actress in the comment section.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.