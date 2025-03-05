Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Pranali Rathod DELETES pictures with Harshad Chopda on social media

Actors Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopra need no introduction. The lovey-dovey onscreen couple from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, best known as Harshali among fans, won over viewers with their pairing. They shared a good bond offscreen as well. However, it seems their friendship has suffered cracks after so many years of being together.

While Harshad Chopda is known for posting on social media once in a blue moon, Pranali Rathod maintains an active presence. She shared several pictures with her lead actor during their stint on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and even after the show wrapped up. But the actress’ latest action has left everyone in shock; she has deleted all pictures with Chopda from her social media handle.

Check out Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda’s picture here:

Only one birthday post for Harshad from 2022 remains on Pranali’s Instagram account. While the reason behind her action is unknown, fans believe they drifted apart over the years. A few also stated that they might have had a fallout.

Netizens took to the comment section of Pranali’s feed and bombarded her with questions. One user wrote, “Maam what is the issue sorry for going against... But please can you explain to us why you deleted those pictures?” Another wrote, “I am very loyal fan of Abhira and harshali so I am very very disappointed with you. You delete harshali pictures.” A section of users is also trolling the actress.

Talking about Rathod’s current work, she is seen in the serial Kumkum Bhagya as Prarthana Malhotra. She was previously in the serial Durga – Atoot Prem Kahani as Durga Kalmera. Talking about Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda, they played the roles of Akshara and Abhimanyu in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s third generation. Fans of Akshara and Abhimanyu lovingly called them Abhira.