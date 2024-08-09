Nia Sharma drops sassiest video wishing fans Nag Panchami: 'They are making chudail a..'

Nia Sharma is absolutely shining in Suhagan Chudail! Having been a key player in the Naagin franchise, she has truly made the show a success. Earlier today, she celebrated Nag Panchami with her fans in a delightfully sassy manner that you definitely don't want to miss!

Nia Sharma seemed to be filming for an episode of Suhagan Chudail. On the special occasion of Nag Panchami, she took a moment to share a post on her social media featuring a serpent crown. She said in the video, "They are making a chudail, naagin again. Why bro why"?

The actress looked like a fierce naagin as her smokey eye makeup did all the talking. She did not apply black lipstick this time, but opted for a nude shade instead. For the unversed, the Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actress was brutally trolled, called a "bhootni," when a few days back she stepped out wearing a black lip shade.

Nia Sharma got a lot of fame after playing the role of Brinda Parekh in Naagin 4. She had played the role of an icchadharin nagin that was essayed by Mouni Roy in Ektaa Kapoor's Naagin 1 that had Mouni Roy, followed by Adaa Khan. Well in the third season, Surbhi Jyoti and Anita Hassanandani played the central naagin characters.

An earlier report by Republic World stated that the actress had no expectations of bagging the role for Naagin 4. She was disappointed with her look test and had thought that many others were far better and deserving than her. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 star had not even heard the narration and had signed up for Naagin 4.

The Jamai Raja actress, reportedly even mentioned that she had taken inspiration from Mouni Roy to play the role of a naagin. The star was humble enough to follow in the footsteps of the Brahmastra actress. Well, Nia has been going upwards, and how? She is now essaying the lead role in a supernatural serial called Suhagan Chudail. The teaser showcased a red moon night setting where Suhagan Chudail is seen walking on the streets in the night.

The 33-year-old actress is seen playing this supernatural chudail who gives a warning to everyone to protect their loved ones, as she walks in the night to take lives.

