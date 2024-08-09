PICS: Mouni Roy's mushy birthday wish for husband Suraj Nambiar is all things love; writes 'Best days of my life started when...'

Today (August 9) marks Mouni Roy's husband Suraj Nambiar's birthday. On this special day, Mouni didn't fail to make her husband feel special and shared a heartfelt birthday post for him.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mouni Roy dropped several mushy and love-dipped pictures with the love of her life. Sharing them, in the caption, she penned a long heartfelt message for Suraj, expressing her undeniable love for him. Wishing him, she wrote, "Lemme kiss you happy birthday now!!!!!"

The caption further read, "Dear husband, You built the fantasy for me, not on the pages I love so much to read, but in real life, gave me my fairy, errrrr reality tale. I love you for all your perfections & ideosyncracies. Best days of my life started when I met you coz you gimme premature ventricular contractions err’y single day.. happy birthday baby; I love you so…. @nambiar13."

Take a look at Mouni Roy's birthday wish for Suraj Nambiar here-

From kisses to candid shots, this post has everything that defines Mouni and Suraj Nambiar's love for each other. Their love-dipped pictures are proof of their strong connection and infinite love.

Reacting to this post, Suraj commented, "I (heart emoticon) You." As soon as this post was shared, several wished Suraj on his special day. Drashti Dhami commented, "Happy happy bday," Disha Parmar Vaidya also said, "Happy Birthday," Krishna Jackie Shroff wrote, "Happy birthdayyy, broski," Sophie Choudhary commented, "Awww!! Happy bday Suraj!!," Disha Patani commented, "Happiest b’day jeeju," Arjun Bijlani, Sonam Bajwa and many others wished Suraj.

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's love story is nothing short of a fairytale. The couple met each other in Dubai during the New Year's Eve celebration of 2019. It was 2020 when their vacation pictures from Thailand took the internet by storm and created a buzz. They also welcomed 2021 together in the presence of Mouni's family.

Speaking about Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's wedding, the couple tied the knot on January 27, 2022, in an exquisite destination wedding in Goa in both Malayali and Bengali ceremonies.

Workwise, Mouni Roy impressed audiences by playing the antagonist in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra. Mouni recently featured in a song Mummy Ji in John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh's upcoming film Vedaa.

