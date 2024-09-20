OG is Back! MTV Roadies XX: Rannvijay Singha returns as host of youth-based reality show after a year

Roadies is set to be back with its 20th season! Yes, the popular adventure reality show is about to return and promises to take audiences on a thrilling ride. To be known as MTV Roadies Double Cross, the upcoming season will be extra entertaining, exciting and fun as OG leader Rannvijay Singha is back with a bang to the show as a host.

Yes, Rannvijay Singha returns to MTV Roadies XX as a host. As he is set to return, Rannvijay said, "Roadies isn't just a show, it's an emotion for me it’s my comfort zone, I’m home. For two decades, it's been fueled by the relentless passion, grit, and dreams of millions. It's more than just a platform; it's a rite of passage for an entire generation. Personally, it's a symbol of everything the youth of this country stand for—courage, ambition, and resilience."

Rannvijay Singha continued, "I'm grateful that I have been part of this extraordinary legacy. As we embark on this new chapter with Roadies Double Cross, I can't wait to feel that unmatched adrenaline again, alongside the dreamers who live for this journey."

From winning the very first season of Roadies to hosting many seasons of the show, Rannvijay’s journey is intertwined with Roadies itself. He’s not just a host; he’s also been a mentor, a guide, and an icon to many aspiring talented youngsters.

Speaking about MTV Roadies, it has launched many talented youngsters over the years. It has helped aspiring Roadies gain fame and make a name for themselves.

MTV Roadies XX is all about betrayal - Dhoke Pe Dhoka and the auditions for the upcoming season are set to begin from October.

Speaking about Roadies 19, the last season was led by Sonu Sood and the gang leaders were Gautam Gulati, Prince Narula and Rhea Chakraborty.

