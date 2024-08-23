EXCLUSIVE: Digvijay Rathee expresses wish to mend things with rival Siwet Tomar; accuses him of dragging Roadies in MTV Splitsvilla X5

MTV Splitsvilla X5 fame Digvijay Rathee has been the talk of the town after his stint in the hit dating reality show. Recently, while talking to Pinkvilla, Digvijay spoke about his rivalry with Siwet Tomar but also expressed his wish to mend things with him.

We asked Digvijay Rathee about the moment when Siwet Tomar consoled him before the grand finale task. Speaking about the same Digvijay said, "Siwet and I had our differences, but in that moment, I saw a different side of him compassionate and understanding side. It made me think that, under different circumstances, we could have been friends. Who knows what the future holds!" More excerpts from the interview are below:

Do you think Siwet dragged Roadies into Splitsvilla and fought with you just to get footage?

Honestly, it did feel like Siwet was trying to bring Roadies into Splitsvilla to create a narrative and get attention. In a show like this, everyone is looking for ways to stand out, and sometimes that means stirring the pot. The fights we had seemed more like an attempt to relive old tensions rather than focusing on the dynamics of Splitsvilla itself. It’s frustrating, but I understand that everyone has their strategies to stay relevant.

If you receive a chance to mend things with Siwet and be friends, will you do it?

I’m always open to mending things and moving forward. Life is too short to hold grudges. If we can clear the air and find common ground, I’d be happy to be friends with Siwet.

Siwet Tomar or Akriti Negi; according to you, who is your biggest rival and why?

Between Siwet and Akriti, I’d say Akriti is my biggest rival. With Siwet, our conflicts stemmed from past issues in Roadies, and they were more about unresolved grudges. But with Akriti, it’s different. She’s smart, strategic, and knows how to play the game.

We were close at one point, which makes it even more intense when we’re on opposing sides. There’s a personal element with Akriti that goes beyond just gameplay, and that makes her a more formidable rival in my eyes.

Speaking about Digvijay Rathee's stint in MTV Splitsvilla X5, the reality show star was one of the strongest and most vocal personalities on the dating reality show. During the show, he fell in love with Unnati Tomar. The two are in a relationship and receive immense love from their fans.

