Ranvijay Singha shares heartfelt note on his coincidental reunion with Roadies fame Raghu-Raghav; Ayushmann Khurrana REACTS

Ranvijay Singha met Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman at the airport coincidentally and shares a beautiful and heartfelt note about the unexpected reunion. He shared a string of pictures on his social media which gave a nostalgic feeling to all their fans. Ayushmann Khurrana too reacted on Ranvijay’s social media post with a heart emoji.

Dropping the photos, an excited Ranvijay Singha wrote, “I started a new journey today and with that crew I spoke about the first time I came to Goa, which was on Roadies 1, so we obviously spoke about @instaraghu & @rajivlakshman . We then spoke about Miditech, the production house that made roadies 1, so we spoke about @nivedithalva — when I reached the airport I met all three of them! I feel they were here to bless me in a way for this new journey that I have embarked upon! This was serendipitous!”

Ranvijay Singha, Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman have recently treated their fans with a series of pictures they clicked at the airport. Ranvijay even met team Miditech who produced Roadies 1. He also reflected on his new journey.

During this journey, he reminisced about her first visit to Goa for Roadies 1 and discussed the show’s impact with crew members.

He mentioned Raghu, Rajiv, and Nivedith Alva, who were all part of the production house Miditech. Coincidentally, he met all three of them at the airport, feeling like it was a serendipitous blessing for his new path.

Take a look at Ranvijay Singha’s post:

Fans react to Ranvijay, Raghu and Rajiv’s meet up

The comment section on the post is full of lively and engaging reactions. Fans are nostalgic and admiring the trio. One fan shares fond memories and blessings, saying they miss the trio on MTV.

Another one adds a heart emoji, while a few others use fire emojis to show excitement and talk about their childhood heroes.

The comments are indeed a mix of heartfelt messages and enthusiastic reactions.

Take a look at the comment sections:

Ranvijay’s remarkable Roadies journey from contestant to gang leader

Rannvijay Singha, renowned for his dynamic presence, has had a fascinating journey with MTV Roadies. His career began when he participated in the show's first season in 2003, where his grit and adventurous nature earned him the title of Roadies Season 1 winner.

Following his success as a contestant, Rannvijay transitioned to a new role as a judge, appointed by the show’s creators, Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman. This shift allowed him to help shape the show’s legacy, motivating many young fans. He continued his involvement as both host and judge, captivating audiences with his genuine enthusiasm and dedication.

About Ranvijay Singha

Rannvijay Singha is an Indian actor, television personality, and VJ, widely recognized for his role on MTV Roadies. He was involved with the show from 2004 to 2020, initially serving as a gang leader before becoming the host. He also participated as a judge for audition stages from Roadies 8: Shortcut to Hell through Roadies 18: Revolution.

In addition to his television work, Rannvijay made his Bollywood debut with the film Toss: A Flip of Destiny in 2009. He also appeared in London Dreams (2009) and Action Replayy (2010). Rannvijay ventured into Punjabi cinema in 2011 with his role in Dharti, directed by Jimmy Shergill.

