Opinion: Nepotism in entertainment industry; does it truly prevent talent from reaching the top?

The debate around nepotism, or ‘nepo culture’, has been dominating conversations in the entertainment industry for the past few years. From social media to interviews and award shows, people are now increasingly vocal about the perception that children of famous actors and filmmakers are handed opportunities on a silver platter.

Critics argue that these ‘nepo kids’ are given a head start in an industry where success should be earned, not inherited. As a result, many believe that the doors of the entertainment world are closing for those without famous last names. But does nepotism truly suppress fresh talent, or can hard work and skill still pave the way to the top?

Reality of nepotism in the entertainment industry

Nepotism runs deep in the entertainment industry, where family ties can often bring a lot of advantages. From casting decisions to brand endorsements, the influence of a famous last name can open doors that remain closed to outsiders. This systemic favoritism has created an uneven playing field, where those born into industry dynasties are positioned for success from the outset.

Even behind the scenes, industry connections facilitate introductions to powerful directors, producers, and agents, making it easier for celebrity kids to climb the ladder to stardom. While some argue that talent is ultimately the deciding factor, the reality is nepotism often determines who gets a chance to showcase that talent in the first place, leaving many deserving artists struggling to break through the barriers that nepotism creates.

Is the industry changing?

The entertainment industry is slowly evolving, with audiences becoming more vocal about their discontent with nepotism. Social media has given rise to a new level of transparency, where every casting choice and success story is under the scanner of the audience, especially when it involves a nepo kid.

This heightened awareness is forcing production houses and casting directors to reconsider their decisions as viewers demand more authenticity and talent-driven success. Viewers are more vocal than ever when a celebrity kid makes a debut and fails to impress them. They are not just criticized but also become targets of trolling.

Additionally, the rise of digital platforms has allowed self-made stars to carve their own paths. The medium is not restricted to film or television serials anymore. The OTT space, which is the future of content, has opened doors for fresh talents.

Shakti Arora, Vivek Dahiya, and other celebrities on nepotism culture

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Shakti Arora, who played Ishaan Bhosale, is the grandson of renowned actor-producer-director Chandrashekhar and the founder of Cine and TV Artistes Association (CINTAA). His father, Naresh Kumar Arora, also contributed to CINTAA. Coming from such a family, many would expect that television roles were offered to him without any struggle.

However, the reality was different. When he told his grandfather that he wanted to be an actor, he advised him to do an MBA and get a job instead. He also said that he wasn’t worth it. “So it was like a slap on my face, ‘that I belong to this family, so why am I not being promoted.’ There are more people from my family in this industry, but they tried and I didn’t get work because at that time I wasn’t that capable. They felt that probably I won’t get work. So I had to carve my own path, I had to struggle my own way and find a work, so I never took their names,” revealed Arora in an interview with Bombay Times.

So, he took on even the smallest roles on his own merit, including working as a body double and a junior artist for one or two days.

Vivek Dahiya believes kids with parents in the industry get more opportunities, but how they sustain themselves in the long run is up to them. He stated, “Three-four years back, it happened to me. I would audition for a part and it would go to someone from the industry. Someone who has not done as much work as I have. Someone who is not as experienced but it just so happens that they are kins of someone. It’s unfair, but I don’t think about it much."

Actress Nidhi Uttam, who rose to fame with one of the longest-running television dramas, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, believes there’s no nepotism in the entertainment industry, be it Bollywood or television. The actress, who also made her place in the Bollywood industry, believes both places are open to outsiders.

In her words, “It's just that you have to be talented enough to make a place there. Also there is no problem of nepotism in television and Bollywood. It’s your performance that matters. A star son or a daughter might get few projects because of his parent’s filmi background but in the end, it’s their onscreen performance that matters. If they are good actors then only they will sustain in the industry.”

Can true talent prevail over nepotism?

Talent remains the most valuable factor in the entertainment industry, even in the face of nepotism. While connections may open doors, talent, perseverance, and connecting with audiences ultimately sustain a long-lasting career.

The industry's history is filled with stories of outsiders who defied the odds, breaking through with sheer skill and determination. Popular faces like Shivangi Joshi, Tejasswi Prakash, and Arjun Bijlani, to name a few, have made a mark in the industry on their own talent without any acting background in the family.

Though nepotism presents significant challenges, it cannot entirely overshadow the power of genuine talent. As the industry continues to evolve, the actual test will be whether talent is allowed to shine on its own merit, regardless of lineage. In the end, audiences crave authenticity, and no amount of privilege can replace the impact of a genuinely talented artist.

