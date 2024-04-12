We are in the initial months of 2024 and our world is increasingly driven by the internet which supports almost every aspect of modern life. Along with basic human needs, the appetite for entertainment and its consumption has steadily grown over the years. As a digital medium, Television was the sole source of entertainment for people back in time.

However, with the rise of over-the-top (OTT) streaming platforms, the landscape has shifted dramatically. OTT has become the dominant force in the industry, grabbing the attention of the audiences. But with such a wide range of options, many viewers can find it overwhelming to decide what to watch, when to watch, and where to watch.

And so, the comparisons and the discussion about who is the best comes into existence!

OTT vs Television debate:

The debate between OTT and traditional Television has been ongoing since the advent of streaming services. The rise of OTT has challenged the central role of Television, which has been the primary source of entertainment for decades.

However, in the age of digital transformation and content streaming, the small screen continues to hold its charm and ever-growing presence. While OTT services offer certain conveniences, Television possesses unique strengths that have allowed it to remain relevant in many ways.

While favoring OTT, the synonym for Television slowly emerged as 'the idiot box'. Love it or hate it but you can't ignore it! That's how much influence and power Television holds in our lives. Even if audiences feel like leaning towards OTT, the charisma of 'the idiot box' is holding them back miraculously.

Today, let's delve into why Television is here to stay and how its magic will continue impacting our lives, whether we like it or not.

Find out why TV is a better choice than OTT:

Easy accessibility:

Television remains the easiest accessible medium for audiences of all ages. With just a push of a button on the remote, viewers can effortlessly tune in to a variety of content, including news, kids' shows, movies, series, educational programs, religious channels, and so on.

The simplicity of turning on the TV and flipping through channels provides easy access to entertainment without the need to navigate complex menus or manage multiple apps and subscriptions. This convenience is especially beneficial for older generations who may not be as comfortable with digital technology.

Cost-effective:

Gone are those days when entertainment wasn't pocket-friendly! Entertainment on Television is often more cost-effective than subscribing to multiple OTT platforms. By paying a decent amount for a month, viewers gain access to a wide range of channels and content. However, on OTT, services can become expensive quickly. Also, OTT platforms often limit viewers' choice of content as they majorly serve entertainment.

Promotes family bonding:

Our cherished memories with our parents involve watching television together since childhood. Isn't it? We may not realize but the content shown on TV provides us with an opportunity to spend time with our loved ones, including parents, siblings, friends, and family. Whether we watch our favorite reality shows or sports, it's an experience that fosters a sense of togetherness and strengthens our bonds.

Also, Television channels have guidelines for family-friendly content, providing a safer viewing experience for households with children. However, OTT services may offer parental controls but these require active management by parents. OTT caters to individual tastes which lets a person get isolated from their loved ones.

Allows to be disciplined:

Television remains a robust source of entertainment and there are no second thoughts about it! It can grab the attention of anyone belonging to any age group and manages to hold the attention of the audience. It offers an endless supply of drama and entertainment that captivates the viewers and makes it difficult for them to look away. But, along with all this, Television never distracts individuals from being disciplined as it serves content only in the given schedule.

The routine of watching specific programs at set times, allows viewers to manage their day and time accordingly. It also creates a sense of anticipation and excitement for the next day. Discipline is often lost when people can watch, anything, anytime, anywhere.

OTT services with their vast and unlimited content supply allow viewers to binge-watch. This type of binge-watching can have negative consequences on an individual's physical well-being and may cause them to overlook important tasks.

No internet required:

Television broadcasting is known to be more reliable than streaming services. This is because streaming services are prone to internet connectivity issues, which can cause buffering, lagging, and dropout leading to uneven viewing experiences. The stability of Television signals ensures a consistent viewing experience which is extremely important during live events like- sports matches, news coverage, awards shows, and so on.

Therefore, Television covers a broad spectrum of genres, ensuring there's something for everyone. To conclude, Television's unique strengths ensure it will continue to be a relevant and valuable option for many viewers despite the rise of streaming services.

