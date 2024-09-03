Pavitra Puniya gives CLARIFICATION on her sindoor-clad pictures: 'I have..'

Pavitra Puniya took the internet by storm when she posted a couple of pictures, clad in orange sindoor. Her fans speculated that she got secretly married. Addressing rumors related to the same, she gave a response that will shock you.

Pavitra Puniya rubbished speculations related to her marriage. She spoke to India Forums and said "I have not gotten married. I had gone to a temple, and it was just the tilak that was applied. Marriage is not on my agenda right now. I've been through a lot after losing my father and dealing with my brother's illness."

For the unversed, a few days back the Bigg Boss 14 fame shared pictures, where she was decked as a newly-wedded bride. She donned mehendi, chooda, sindoor, ankelets and sat like a dulhan. Fans started speculating that she may have found love, after ending her long-term relationship with Eijaz Khan. Reportedly, she had been to a temple in Nashik.

For those who have just joined, Pavitra and Eijaz had met in the Bigg Boss 14 house. They fell head-over-heels in love with one another, after having massive fights.

The former couple even got engaged in October 2022. The Jawan actor even posted pictures where he had proposed to his lady love. Their fans were happy seeing them together. He had even written a cheesy caption, where he addressed Pavitra as a baby. Khan mentioned, "If we keep waiting for the right time, It’s never gonna be, I promise you my best, Will you marry me?"

The pair who dated for two years, then announced their breakup. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress, earlier in an interview with Bombay Times had spoken about how there is a shelf-life for everything, nothing is permanent. In relationships, too, there can be a shelf-life.

She further added, "Eijaz and I parted ways a few months ago and I will always wish him well. I respect him a lot, but the relationship did not last." Adding to the same, Eijaz had said that he hoped Pavitra would find the love and success she deserved. She would always be a part of his duas.

