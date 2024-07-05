Bigg Boss 14 fame Pavitra Punia's '24 hours bliss' is all things sweet and overwhelming; WATCH

Pavitra Punia is a renowned personality in the industry who is known for her stint on Bigg Boss 14. It was her strong personality owing to which she often hit the headlines when she was locked inside the controversial house. However, besides her onscreen presence in several shows, Pavitra often wows fans with her fierce and bold looks.

Well, this time, the Naagin actress took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures, giving a candid peek into her '24 hours bliss.' The post shows Pavitra enjoying with her family and close friends. Let us have a look!

Pavitra Punia flaunts her killer expressions

The first video posted by Pavitra Punia shows the actress dancing elegantly in front of her friends and family members, followed by a clip wherein she is seen enjoying the 'Sapne mein' track. One of the pictures from Pavitra's photo dump features the actress flaunting her natural beauty while posing alongside a bouquet of flowers.

Posting the pictures, the Bigg Boss 14 fame wrote, "24 hours bliss —— from house gatherings to peaceful talks to a lot of laughter a lot of overwhelming moments to goodbye forever’s to christi in hospital to new bonds over the calls Life is certainty very beautiful Grateful , gratitude."

Have a look at the pictures here:

Fans' react

Reacting to Pavitra Punia's photos, one of her fans wrote, "So beautiful didi pretty queen." Another one expressed, "i like you nd u always stuuninggg.." Further, a comment read, "@pavitrapunia_ goddess being herself."

Pavitra Punia's relationship with Eijaz Khan

Pavitra and Eijaz's relationship started inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. They were often seen engaged in cute moments, and fans loved their chemistry on the show. They even dated after coming out of the house and shared mushy pictures with each other. However, after dating for two years, the couple announced their breakup, leaving their admirers shocked.

In a recent interview, Pavitra said, " There is a shelf life for everything, nothing is permanent. In relationships, too, there can be a shelf flight."

