Happy Birthday Barun Sobti: Anjali Anand and Ridhi Dogra pen special wish for Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actor

The television heartthrob and talented actor Barun Sobti turns a year older today. His industry friends showered love on him and made the day extra special. Best known for his stint in the iconic serial Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Sobti received wishes from his previous co-stars Ridhi Dogra and Anjali Anand. They made his day special by penning heartwarming wishes.

Among the first to send love was Anjali Anand, who is currently sharing the screen with Barun Sobti in Sumeet Vyas's upcoming project Raat Jawan Hai. The two became friends on the sets of the series. Anjali shared a delightful picture on her social media, featuring herself posing with Barun, a happy puppy nestled in her lap. Her caption reads, "Happy Birthday to this boy who very quickly became one of my favorite humans ever. I'm keeping you for life, Barun. I love you (never more than Sumeet Vyas)."

Check out Anjali Anand's post here:

Ridhi Dogra, a close friend of Barun from the industry and his co-star from the series Badtameez Dil, also penned a special birthday wish. Dogra uploaded a screenshot of her phone wallpaper, which showed the time as 11:11—a time believed to bring good luck. Tagging Barun Sobti and adding a balloon emoji, she wrote, "It's a special one. Wish you blessings and the best year. Be healthy, happy." For the unversed, 11:11 is considered to have spiritual significance for an event to occur.

Here's Ridhi Dogra's wish for Barun Sobti:

Barun Sobti, who gained immense popularity through the romantic drama Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, where he portrayed the hot-shot business tycoon Arnav Singh Raizada opposite Sanaya Irani, has carved a significant place in the entertainment industry. After taking a brief break from television, Barun made a strong comeback with the web series Tanhaiyan alongside Surbhi Jyoti, and he has been ruling the OTT space ever since.

