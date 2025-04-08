Yeh Hai Mohabbatein RETURNS: When and where to watch Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel's romantic drama?

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, starring Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel, is set to return to Television. Produced by Ektaa Kapoor, the hit drama was one of the favorite daily soaps on-screen and still receives immense love from fans. Considering its popularity and the audience's demand, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is back. The makers have officially declared the return of the show and it is set to air from April 9.

When and where to watch Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel's show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein?

Star Plus dropped the first promo of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein on their official Instagram page. Through this promo, Ishita's (essayed by Divyanka Tripathi) and Raman's (essayed by Karan Patel) journeys and lives are highlighted. With this promo, the makers have announced the premiere date of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

The show is set to air on Star Plus from April 9 (Wednesday) at 8 AM. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is also available to watch on the Star Plus digital platform, Jio Hotstar.

Official Trailer and Plot of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

In this promo, we can see Ishita's mother is on a hunt to find the right match for her; however, she is hesitant to get married as she can't embrace motherhood. Meanwhile, Raman's family wants him to marry again. However, Raman wants to marry someone who can be a good mother to his daughter, Ruhi. Raman and Ishita are neighbors and are completely opposite to each other. However, Ruhi's love for Ishita will bring Raman and Ishita closer.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein originally aired from December 3, 2013, to December 18, 2019, on Star Plus. It was one of the top-rated shows on Television and was loved for its engaging storyline.

Cast and Crew of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

Produced by Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein stars Divyanka Tripathi, Karan Patel, Ruhanika Dhawan, Aditi Bhatia, Anita Hassanandani, Mihika Verma, Aly Goni, Krishna Mukherjee and a few more in lead roles.

