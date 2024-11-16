Top 7 Hindi TV shows based on novels; from Divyanka Tripathi’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein to Sriti Jha’s Kumkum Bhagya

Indian television shows continuously bring various stories to life that engage the audience and keep them interested till the end. And in these plenty of stories, some stories are based on novels that offer a unique experience to the viewers.

Many popular Hindi TV shows have perfectly adapted some novels, showcasing the beautiful story with unforgettable dramas, and characters that appeal to the audiences. From historical dramas to modern-day love stories, these shows have made the best use of their source by adding their dramatic twist.

Top 7 Hindi TV shows based on novels

In this article, we’ve listed 7 Hindi TV shows that have transformed novels into interesting TV dramas, making them worth watching.

1. Kumkum Bhagya

Main Cast- Sriti Jha, Shabir Ahluwalia, Mugdha Chaphekar, Krishna Kaul, Abrar Qazi, and Rachi Sharma

One of the longest-running and most popular Zee TV shows, Kumkum Bhagya is based on Sense and Sensibility by Jane Austen.

Kumkum Bhagya, which aired in 2014, initially focused on Pragya, a teacher, and Abhi, a rockstar who was asked to marry Pragya but never liked her. Gradually, the duo fell in love, and the story continued with Pragya and Abhi's daughters Prachi and Rhea, and Abhi's friend's son Ranbir, forming a love triangle.

The show currently focuses on Prachi and Ranbir, who met each other after 20 years, and their daughter Poorvi, who is married to RV.

2. Chandrakanta

Main Cast- Madhurima Tuli, Vishal Aditya Singh, Urvashi Dholakia, and Shilpa Saklani

Chandrakanta - Ek Mayavi Prem Gatha, which premiered in 2017, is based on Devaki Nandan Khatri's novel of the same name, Chandrakanta.

The show, starring Madhurima as Princess Chandrakanta and Vishal Aditya as Veerendra, was a supernatural fantasy show. It followed an interesting plot where Chandrakanta, once she turns 21, would receive the powerful dagger of Lord Vishnu passed on by her father Ratnaprabha, who hides it in the temple because of the evil queen Iravati Singh.

3. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah

Main Cast- Disha Vakani, Dilip Joshi, Amit Bhatt, Munmun Datta, Mandar Chandwadkar, Shyam Pathak, Tanuj Mahashabde, Sonalika Joshi, Ambika Ranjankar

Based on Tarak Mehta's famous column Duniya Ne Oondha Chashma, SAB TV's longest-running show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah never fails to entertain the audience.

Aired in 2008, the show follows the lives of people living in Gokuldham society belonging to different religions but living together as a family. Along with making the audience laugh, the society together faces many problems but always finds solutions to overcome them.

4. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

Main Cast- Divyanka Tripathi, Karan Patel, Ruhanika Dhawan, Aly Goni, and Anita Hassanandani

The beloved StarPlus show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is based on Manju Kapur's novel Custody. Starring Divyanka and Karan as leads, the show revolves around the single parent Raman and a dentist Ishita who can't conceive. The two strangers come together for their love for Ruhi.

5. Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil

Main Cast- Arjun Bijlani, Drashti Dhami, Aditi Gupta, Lakshya, and Surekha Sikri

The StarPlus show Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil is based on Manju Kapur's The Immigrant. The story follows the journey of Naina and Raghav, who became friends when Naina went to Austria. When Naina was about to get married to Veer, Raghav took his place, and amidst all the misunderstandings, the duo deeply fell in love.

6. Saraswatichandra

Main Cast- Gautam Rode, Jennifer Winget, Shiny Doshi, Monica Bedi, and Alpana Buch

One of the epic love sagas, Saraswatichandra is an adaptation of Govardhanram Tripathi's book of the same name. This famous StarPlus show was produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, starring Gautam Rode and Jennifer Winget in lead roles.

The story centered around Saraswatichandra and Kumud, who agreed to marry for their families but soon fall in love, fighting all odds.

7. Tumhari Paakhi

Main Cast- Mohammed Iqbal Khan, Shraddha Arya, and Varun Badola

The Life OK show Tumhari Paakhi was a beautiful adaptation of Saratchandra Chattopadhyay's Naba Bidhan. The unique storyline focused on an arrogant man, Anshumaan, and his first wife Pakhi, who got married in their childhood.

These 7 Hindi shows based on novels have perfectly brought each character to life, giving unforgettable stories. Some people love reading, and some love watching, and these beautiful adaptations of books make it a win-win situation for both groups. So explore these beautiful stories as per your preference.

