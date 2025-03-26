Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai EXCLUSIVE: Will Romiit Raaj aka Rohit's track end in the show? Actor breaks silence

On March 25, speculations about Romiit Raaj's track conclusion in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai were rife. It was reported that Romiit's character Rohit will no longer be seen in the show. While there was no confirmation, Pinkvilla exclusively spoke to Romiit and questioned him about the ongoing speculation. Romiit confirmed that he will no longer be a part of Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Romiit Raaj confirmed that his track in the show has ended, which is why he will no longer be seen essaying the role of Rohit Poddar. He said, "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is my most special work in my life. This show meant a lot. I look forward to a new beginning. Of course, as my career has just begun."

Further, Romiit expressed his gratitude to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai producer Rajan Shahi and shared, "I am very grateful to Rajan Sir for casting me in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. I waited for 18 years to work with him."

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor also thanked fans for their love and said, "I am overwhelmed with the love I am getting from fans for my role, Rohit, in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. My Mother always asked me when I would work with Rajan Sir. I am very happy I got this opportunity; it's totally her blessings."

For the uninformed, in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata, Romiit Raaj essayed Rohit. He starred opposite Garvita Sadhwani, who played Roohi.

Speaking about the ongoing track, the show recently took a short leap. After the leap, it was seen that Armaan (essayed by Rohit Purohit) and Abhira (essayed by Samridhii Shukla) face problems conceiving and seeking help from Roohi. Roohi agrees to be their surrogate. Despite their complicated relationship, Abhira is optimistic about Roohi helping them.

In the upcoming episodes, fans will see how Rohit's absence in Roohi's life might directly affect Armaan and Abhira's relationship and future.

