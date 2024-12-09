Pratiksha Honmukhe's birthday wish for rumored beau Shehzada Dhami is full of love and fun; calls him 'confidant'

Shehzada Dhami turned a year older on December 8 and received heartfelt wishes from his friends. Fans dedicated several social media posts to the actor, showering him with love on the special day. However, what caught our attention was Pratiksha Honmukhe's cute wish. It has been a long time since the duo has been rumored to be dating each other. Although they have often referred to themselves as good friends, fans can't help but root for them.

Pratiksha Honmukhe, who is currently seen in the show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, took to her Instagram story and shared a video. The clip shows her dancing her heart out with Shehzada Dhami to a Punjabi song. Wishing the Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame on his birthday, the actress wrote, "Happy birthday to my confidant, @the__shehzadaaa. May god bless this day with more love than your heart can hold."

Here's a glimpse of her Instagram story:

For those who have been living under wraps, both Pratiksha Honmukhe and Shehzada Dhami were thrown out of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The incident was one of the most discussed controversies in the town. The makers stated that they were arrogant and disrespected the cast members.

Shehzada, who played Armaan Poddar, was replaced by the talented Rohit Purohit, marking a significant change in the show's dynamics. On the other hand, the role of Ruhi, played by Pratiksha, was taken over by Garvita Sadhwani.

The actor also opened up about the incident on the stage of Bigg Boss 18 on the premiere day. He told Salman Khan that the director used rough and disrespectful language to talk with him in front of the show's unit. Although Dhami didn't mention Rajan Shahi, he asserted that he had a bad experience working with his team.

Besides YRKKH, Shehzada has also worked in shows like Shubh Suhagan and Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka, among others.

