Bigg Boss 18 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Shehzada Dhami says ‘Ye mein pehli bar bol raha hu’ as he takes Pratiksha Honmukhe’s name

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Shehzada Dhami is the latest contestant to exit the Bigg Boss 18 house. Netizens are divided over his elimination as a section of them feels he was a strong contended. Soon after his exit, Dhami sat down with us for an exclusive interaction about housemates, his game strategy, and also past controversy.

During the interaction with Shehzada Dhami, we asked him if he had to choose one co-actor from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which contestant would he choose? Without taking time to think, the evicted Bigg Boss 18 contestant says, “Pratiksha,” and laughs. He also quickly adds, “Ye mein pehli bar bol raha hu. (I’m saying this for the first time.)‘

Watch Shehzada Dhami’s full interview here:

For the unversed, both Pratiksha Honmukhe and Shehzada Dhami were thrown out of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which caused a lot of controversies. Shehzada who essayed the lead role of Armaan Poddar was replaced by Rohit Purohit and Pratiksha was replaced by Garvita Sadhwani for the role of Ruhi.

Their exit grabbed attention, as the makers stated that they were arrogant and disrespected the cast members, for which Rajan Shahi decided to throw them out of the show. The two, who were reportedly romantically involved, also had differences with Shahi. Dhami made serious allegations against the producer and also talked about this controversy on the stage of Bigg Boss 18’s grand premiere.

Advertisement

So, Shehzada’s entry into the Bigg Boss 18 house created a lot of buzz. However, his journey was short-lived, as he failed to live up to the viewers' expectations. He was eliminated over the Diwali weekend. Before the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain actor, Nyrraa Banerji walked out of the Salman Khan-hosted show. The two actors shared a great bond inside the house.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more exclusive updates!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Shehzada Dhami accuses Rajan Shahi of behaving disrespectfully with him; CONTROVERSY EXPLAINED