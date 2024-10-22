Bigg Boss 18: What made Shehzada Dhami say ‘Vivian Dsena is the shakuni mama of the house’?

Bigg Boss 18 is keeping the viewers entertained with its non-stop drama. Even when the episode is not on air, viewers are staying glued to the live channel to watch the unfiltered versions of the housemates. In a recent turn of events, television actors Shehzada Dhami and Vivian Dsena are seen clashing over their difference in opinions and the former called the Madhubala actor ‘shakuni mama’ of the house.

In the past week, Vivian Dsena and Shehzaa Dhami got into several arguments. While the Madhubala actor has been taking Avinash Mishra’s side ever since housemates tried to eliminate him for his aggressive behavior, Dhami sided with Karan Veer Mehra and others opposing Mishra. Today, the former Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor was seen sitting with Nyrraa Banerji and Chum Darang when he called Vivan Dsena shakuni mama of the house.

Explaining further, he says that Vivian is not part of one group. “Wo idhar udhar mu marta hain, ek jagah tikta nahi, (He flirts around here and there, but doesn’t stick to one place.)” adds Dhami. Darang and Banerji agree with him.

While there are groups inside the house, a few contestants are playing it safe by keeping a distance from the groups. Alice Kaushik, Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra have been together since the first day and are vocal about their support for each other. Rajat Dalal is usually seen sitting with Karan Veer Mehra, Arfeen Khan, Sana Khan, and Shilpa Shirodkar. Chaahat Pandey, Nyrra Banerji, Shehzada Dhami, Chum Darang, and Tajinder Bagga are usually together.

Meanwhile, talking about Bigg Boss 18, this week, the house is without a Time God. Rajat Dalal and Arfeen Khan were in the race to become the next Time God, but after a tie, Bigg Boss announced that there would be no Time God this week. The Salman Khan-hosted reality show airs new episodes every Monday to Friday at 10 PM and at 9 PM on weekends.

