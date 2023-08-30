Raksha Bandhan 2023 EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Bijlani on his bond with younger siblings: 'Both are like my children'

Arjun Bijlani is one of the most talented actors in the industry and has a massive fan following owing to his acting prowess and good looks. Apart from his talent, Arjun is praised for being a doting father to his son, Ayaan, and for being a loving husband to his wife, Neha Swami. He never skips a chance to express love for them and proves to be a family man. As we celebrate the auspicious festival of Raksha Bandhan today, Arjun talks about his real younger brother, Niranjan, and cousin sister, Rohini, with whom the actor shares the most precious and closest bond.

Arjun Bijlani talks about his bond with his siblings:

Arjun Bijlani, who essays the role of Shiv in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti said, "I have a brother Niranjan, and a cousin sister Rohini, and trust me when I say this, I can do anything for them. They are my lifelines, I can’t imagine my life without them. Of course, just like other siblings, we have had our fair share of fights and disagreements in life, but that cannot overpower the love we have for each other. I am the eldest, so both of them are like my children. I am very protective of them.

The Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti actor continued, "I remember, I used not let our parents scold them, whenever they made a mistake. So, I love it when they come to me for any advice or to share anything, I feel that I have done a decent job being an elder brother. We are going to get together this Rakshabandhan and spend some quality time together. Happy Rakshabandhan to all the brothers and sisters.”

On the personal front, Arjun got married to his ladylove Neha Swami on 20 May 2013. The duo embraced parenthood in 2015 and welcomed a son named Ayaan. Currently, the actor lives with his wife, son, and mother in a lavish apartment in Mumbai.

Speaking about his professional commitments, Arjun proves to be a multitalented star as he has been showcasing his fine acting abilities in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti and simultaneously hosting the popular reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10.

ALSO READ: Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami Bijlani's throwback photo of young love will melt hearts