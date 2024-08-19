Raksha Bandhan 2024 EXCLUSIVE: Rithvik Dhanjani talks about bond with his sister; 'She is my heart and my heartbeat'

On Raksha Bandhan, we celebrate the eternal love of brothers and sisters wherein brothers vow to protect their sisters while they pray for their well-being. Pinkvilla got in touch with Aapka Apna Zakir's Rithvik Dhanjani and asked him about his bond with his sister and more. Read on to know his responses.

Talking about his love for his sister, Rithvik Dhanjani said, "My sister Hina is my lifeline. She is my heart and my heartbeat as well. I am honestly able to do what I do in my life is because I know she's at home, she always sort of has my back. She always looks after everything that I completely overlook in life with my parents. She is sort of the backbone of our family."

Take a look at Rithvik Dhanjani's post with his family:

The Aapka Apna Zakir actor added, "She is my biggest cheerleader. She loves me no matter what. The most ugliest things that I've been a part of, she's loved it as if it was the best thing in the world. She is always there. She is the flag-bearer of everything good in my life."

Sharing his thoughts on the festival of Raksha Bandhan, Rithvik said, "I believe sibling bond is a sibling bond throughout the year. I don't think you need one day to celebrate it, but of course, on this day, people express their love and celebrate the beautiful festival with their brothers and sisters. For me, she's like my Jerry every day. There's not a single day that goes by if I don't trouble her and create a nuisance in her life, I don't feel I can breathe properly."

Advertisement

When asked what would he gift his sister Hina this year, the Pavitra Rishta actor said, "Now we have reached a point where she can take whatever she wants, but many times it happens that whatever she wants, she gets before. So, she has already gotten the Rakhi gift of this year and if she's expecting another gift, I will show her this interview and tell her that it's not going to happen (laughs)."

Pinkvilla wishes all the readers a very Happy Raksha Bandhan!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Rithvik Dhanjani talks about working with Shweta Tiwari in Aapka Apna Zakir: 'I was a kid when she was on television'