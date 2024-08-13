EXCLUSIVE: Rithvik Dhanjani talks about working with Shweta Tiwari in Aapka Apna Zakir: 'I was a kid when she was on television'

Pinkvilla got in touch with Rithvik Dhanjani and asked him questions regarding his association with Aapka Apna Zakir. In a candid chat, Dhanjani spoke at length about the show, his experience working with Shweta Tiwari, thoughts on Zakir Khan, and much more.

When asked about his experience shooting with Shweta Tiwari and Zakir Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani said, "It's wonderful. I've been looking up to Shweta Tiwari for the longest time. I was a kid when she was on television, and she's honestly so beautiful inside out as a human being, also. I'm really excited about sharing the platform with her and, with Zakir.

He added, "Like I said, I really look up to his craft. He's a wonderful artist. And there's so much to learn from that man. I am absolutely looking forward to Zakir and his craft is because this man has a wonderful art of storytelling. He can sort of take you on a journey with his words, and that's a skill that's an art. And that's exactly what I'm looking forward to learning from him on the show. So, I'm glad that I will get the opportunity to do that."

The Pavitra Rishta actor revealed what made him sign Aapka Apna Zakir. He said, "To be very honest, the idea is, what made me sign for the show is because we are trying to do something different. We're trying to bring something else on the plate for the audiences to consume because there have been multiple and bunch of these comedy shows."

Rithvik Dhanjani added, "But what's different now is what we are trying to do with the DNA of this show. And that's exactly what you know, the writers and everything that they had in their mind. The honesty that the writers came with on the table is what sort of made me sign the show."

We asked the talented actor about his fans waiting to see him in an acting project, and if there's anything in the pipeline, he replied, "Absolutely. There is one in the next few months, which is not more than like, two months from now, they'll be able to see me on a show which is already short and completed. It's in the post-production as we speak, So I'm really hoping and praying that, the audiences love that as much that they've loved everything else that I've done."

When asked if he prefers fiction or non-fiction projects, Rithvik said, "I think fiction. I love acting. I love that. That's something that really makes me happy."

Aapka Apna Zakir is a chat show on Sony TV hosted by ace comedian Zakir Khan.

