‘Humari kahani…’; Pavitra Rishta fame Asha Negi gives shoutout to Triptii Dimri’s Laila Majnu with special message after film’s re-release

Pavitra Rishta star Asha Negi recently posted a story on her social media where she wrote a sweet message celebrating the re-release of the 2019 movie Laila Majnu starring Avinash Tiwary and Tripti Dimri. The film was presented by Imtiaz Ali and directed by his brother Sajid Ali. Giving a shoutout to the film Asha negi wrote, “The film will always remain close to my heart no matter how many times I watch it.”

Asha further added that she feels extremely overwhelmed to have the opportunity to experience the film in a packed theater. Towards the end of the note, she also expressed that the love and appreciation the film is receiving now from the audience almost feels personal. She emphasized on the power of cinema as a medium of expression and communication.

Laila Majnu which marked the debut of Tripti Dimri was not a commercial success in 2019. However, after its release on OTT, the film garnered immense love and positive response from the audience which tempted the makers and the distributors to release the movie once again in the theaters. The film was re-released on August 9 and since then has been witnessing an influx of audience to the theaters.

The romantic drama boasts an outstanding storyline, drawing inspiration from the timeless tale of Layla and Majnu, while reimagining it in a contemporary setting. Shot against the breathtaking backdrop of Kashmir, the film captures the essence of the original story, blending it seamlessly with modern-day elements.

Advertisement

For the actors and creators involved, the film’s re-release in theaters is a significant achievement, driven by popular demand. Asha Negi, one of the lead actors, expressed her deep connection to the film's emotional depth, which was beautifully reflected in a heartfelt social media story she shared. Her portrayal in the film not only resonated with audiences but also highlighted her ability to connect with the profound emotions embedded in the narrative.

ALSO READ: Laughter Chefs: Nia Sharma shares what she learnt from Bharti Singh-hosted show; Can you guess?