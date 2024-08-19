Raksha Bandhan 2024: Shark Anupam Mittal pens note for his sisters, Says he’d be a train wreck without them

It’s Raksha Bandhan today, a special day that celebrates the bond between siblings. As brothers and sisters celebrate this day across the country, many of the television celebrities took to social media to share glimpses of their celebrations. Among them, Shark Tank India's Anupam Mittal also posted a picture with his sisters and penned a long appreciation post for them.

On August 19, Anupam Mittal took to his official Instagram handle and posted a series of pictures with his sisters. He started the caption by writing, "Without these two amazing souls, I’d probably be a train-wreck. Meet my sisters — 2 girls who’ve stood by me like a rock. And have hit me with one when needed."

He mentioned that when his parents were busy building a life for them, it was his sisters who nurtured, loved, and supported him. He continued writing, "They’ve seen me at my lowest—stumbling through failures, struggling with self-doubt, and making a fool of myself more times than I care to admit. And still, they’ve stood by my side. Even now, they’re the first to celebrate my victories."

Check out Anupam Mittal's post here:

He admitted that over the years, they have diverted in different directions and compared their relation to branches of a tree, but their roots remain the same. Every Rakhi they are reminded of the bond. "Bcs let’s face it, no matter how old you get or how much you achieve, nothing beats knowing that you have bros who support you and love you no matter what. We all need our little tribe," added the Shark Tank India 3 judge.

He concluded the note by writing, "So here’s to the relationships that anchor us, remind us of where we came from, and push us to reach for the stars. Happy Raksha Bandhan ya’ll."

Meanwhile, Anupam Mittal is best known as the coolest Shark in Shark Tank India. The entrepreneur maintains an active presence on social media. A few months back, he shared a post to inform the netizens about Shark Tank India 4. The registration process has already begun, and the show will be on the floor soon.

Pinkvilla wishes everyone a happy Raksha Bandhan!

