Raksha Bandhan 2024: Kapil Sharma, Aishwarya Sharma, Arti Singh and more extend heartwarming wishes to their siblings

Raksha Bandhan, a occassion that celebrates the most special bond of siblings. A single-day festival that brings a lot of emotions and strengthens the bonds between the siblings. On this special day, several celebrities have taken to their social media handles and have shared amazing pictures from their celebration. Celebs like Kapil Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, Paras Kalnawat and many others penned heartwarming notes for their siblings on Raksha Bandhan 2024.

Kapil Sharma:

Sharing a picture with his sister, Kapil Sharma wrote, "Happy rakshabandhan to all the beautiful sisters of this world." In this snap, the brother-sister duo are all smiles as they pose with the gifts.

Aishwarya Sharma:

Aishwarya Sharma and Vihan Verma, who were once co-stars in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, are now among the most loved siblings of the telly industry. What started as friendship soon turned into the purest bond of siblings. Sharing a glimpse of their celebration, Aishwarya captioned, "Happy rakhshabandhan Veeraaa."

Arti Singh

Arti Singh, who recently got married, penned the sweetest and most heartfelt note for her brothers, Krushna Abhishek and Raja Vivek Singh. She shared several pictures with her brothers, some including from her wedding. Sharing this post, Arti wrote, "Sirf bhai nahi baap banke apne har karm farz aur pyar kiya .. mera khyal rakhne se meri shadi tak .. aur hamesha meri har zidd aur mujhe hamesha sar aankhon pe rakha . I love u both . @krushna30 @vicky5781 Abu Vicky bhaiya."

Paras Kalnawat:

Paras Kalnawat penned a special note for his sister and he wished her on Raksha Bandhan. The Kundali Bhagya actor shared a video of their Raksha Bandhan celebration and wrote, "When you have your sister's blessings you know nothing can go wrong. Thank you for being around in all my achievements and being one of the loudest cheers. You know I'm not too expressive but just know that I am always there to protect you and support you in every step of yours. Thanks for blessing me with the cutest nephew. Love You! Happy Rakshabandhan @dhruvishah_02."

Jasmine Bhasin:

Jasmine Bhasin, who is currently away from her family, penned an emotional note as she is not meeting her siblings on the special occassion of Raksha Bandhan. Sharing a picture with all her brother and sisters, Jasmine wrote, "I know this year we couldn’t make it but that can never change anything between us . Thank you for being best siblings always and you know I can’t express it in words ever but you all know how much I love you all Happy Rakhi It’s making me really emotional to be away this year."

Shalin Bhanot:

Taking to his Instagram story, Shalin Bhanot shared a picture with his sister.

Speaking about Shalin Bhanot's work life, the actor is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14.

