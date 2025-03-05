Ram Kapoor has epic reaction to wife Gautami Kapoor TROLLING his weight loss video; it’s a must-watch

Actor Ram Kapoor and his wife Gautami Kapoor recently had their Instagram followers in splits with a fun social media exchange. Gautami playfully trolled Ram by recreating his viral weight loss transformation video, leaving him both amused and surprised.

The banter began when Gautami Kapoor shared a video of herself mimicking Ram Kapoor’s original transformation clip, which he had recorded inside his closet. In her version, she repeated his words while flexing her muscles in the same way. She humorously questioned why people were so interested in her transformation and insisted she was still “a work in progress.”

Check out Gautami Kapoor’s post below:

In her words, “What's up my Insta family? A lot of people have been asking me questions about my transformation and what I've been doing. But I just want to ask you all. What is anybody's problem?”

“I mean, it's my life, and I'm gonna live it the way I want it. But I just want. Tell you guys that I am still not done. I am a work in progress. Once I'm done, and once I'm ready. I would show you,” added Gautami.

Ram, who was clearly taken aback by the spoof, shared the video on his Instagram with a shocked caption: “What the f#@!!????” Gautami, in response, cheekily commented, “For all the memes done… Had to do it.”

The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor later posted a reaction video. With a straight face, he questioned, “What do you think you're doing?” before adding another hilarious complaint, “What are you doing in my closet? Just because I'm not in town? Get out of my closet and make these videos in your own closet!”

Here's Ram Kapoor's video:

His response only added to the fun, with fans flooding the comments with laughter and appreciation for the couple’s adorable chemistry. Sumona Chakravarti commented on Ram Kapoor’s post, “Hahahahahahahahahha This is mic drop! @gautamikapoor dudeeeee.”