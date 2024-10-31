Bade Achhe Lagte Hain PROMO: Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar's show returns to TV after 10 years; Here's when and where to watch
Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar's iconic show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain is all set to return to Television. Read further to know when and what time you can watch the show!
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, starring Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar, was a popular daily soap that ran from 2011 to 2014 and successfully entertained viewers then. Now, to treat their ardent fans, the makers are re-releasing the show after 10 years. Yes, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain can be watched again from November 11.
Earlier today, Sony TV dropped the first promo of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain on their official page, announcing the re-release of the show. The promo shows Ram Kapoor (portraying Ram) and Sakshi Tanwar (portraying Priya) buying groceries and having a sweet conversation which leaves Priya blushing towards the end. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain will air on Sony TV from November 11 at 8:30 PM.
Watch Bade Achhe Lagte Hain's promo here-
The caption of this promo reads, "Aapke favorite couple ko miliye phir ek baar! Dekhiye #BadeAchheLagteHain, 11 November se raat, 8:30 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par."
As soon as this post was uploaded, fans expressed their excitement in the comment section.
Produced by Ektaa Kapoor, the show enjoyed a massive fan following and the unique storyline grabbed the attention of the audience. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain revolved around the lives of Priya Sharma and Ram Kapoor, who accidentally discover love after getting married. Priya belongs to a middle-class family while Ram is a rich businessman.
Due to circumstances, Ram and Priya unwillingly get married but later fall in love. The show explores the tale of a mature love story. Along with Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain also featured Sumona Chakravarti, Mohit Malhotra, Chahat Khanna, Eva Grover, Jai Kalra and a few others in pivotal roles.
After several years, in July 2021, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 2 was announced. The season 2 featured Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar in lead roles.
In 2023, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 3 aired for a brief period starring Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar in lead roles.
