REPORT: Dilip Joshi gets into ugly spat with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's producer Asit Modi; grabs latter's collar and threatens to leave show

Dilip Joshi, who plays Jethalal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, got into a heated altercation with the show’s producer, Asit Kumarr Modi. According to News 18, the incident took place in August this year. The duo engaged in a massive fight after the actor requested Asit for a few days off.

The portal also reports that Dilip almost had a physical fight with the producer as he held the latter by his collar. An insider told News 18, “It was the last day of Kush Shah’s shoot. Dilip ji was waiting for Asit bhai to come and talk to him about his leaves. But when Asit bhai came, he directly went to meet Kush. This disappointed Dilip ji."

The source added that Dilip Joshi confronted Asit Modi and even grasped him by the collar in uncontrolled anger, threatening to quit the show. The insider asserted that Asit calmed him down.

According to the insider, this is not the first time Dilip Joshi and Asit Modi have had an altercation on the show's sets. There have been several instances when the duo got into heated arguments.

The source also revealed an incident from a previous trip to Hong Kong when the cast was shooting on location. During that trip, another significant conflict arose between the two, forcing Gurucharan Singh Sodhi to step in as a mediator to help resolve their differences.

For the uninitiated, Dilip Joshi has been associated with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for over 16 years. Over the last few years, numerous controversies about the show's producer have hit the headlines. Be it Gurucharan Singh and Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal's controversial exit or Shailesh Lodha's departure from the sitcom, TMKOC has garnered much media attention.

Some actors who have left the show are Disha Vakani, Raj Anadkat, Bhavya Gandhi, Neha Mehta, Kush Shah, Monika Bhadoriya, and others.

