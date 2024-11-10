IN PICS: American actor Kal Penn visits Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah sets; meets Asit Kumarr Modi, Dilip Joshi and others

Kal Penn is a name synonymous with versatility and stupendous acting prowess. So far, the actor has showcased his talent in various American shows but is recognized mostly for his stint in the hit medical drama House. Recently, he visited the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and met the actors. From Dilip Joshi to Munmun Dutta, several actors welcomed him heartwarmingly, bringing smiles and laughter to Mumbai.

A few photos from their meet and greet session made their way to the social media. In the pictures, we can spot the producer of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Asit Kumarr Modi, warmly embracing the well-known actor Kal Penn, showcasing a moment of camaraderie between the two. Sunayana Fozdar, who portrays Anjali, Mandar Chandwadkar as Aatmaram Bhide, and Ambika Ranjankar, who brings the character of Komal to life, are also present, contributing to the vibrant atmosphere of the gathering.

Additionally, the photos feature Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Monaz Mevawalla, Shyam Pathak, Kiran Bhatt, Tanmay Vekaria, and Balwinder Singh Suri. In one of the snapshots, the Hum Aapke Hain Koun actor is seen clicking selfie with the star and his co-actors from the show. Their smiles radiate utmost charm and everyone in the frame appear overwhelmed by Kal's presence.

For the unversed, Kal Penn is well-known for movies such as Dancing in Twilight, Once Upon a Time in Venice, and The Underdoggs among others. He also signed the dotted lines to play the role of Nikhil Ganguli in Mira Nair's The Namesake. His performance in How I Met Your Mother holds a special place among his admirers.

Coming to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the sitcom is one of the longest-running television series. It premiered in 2008 and has completed over 4000 episodes. TMKOC airs on SONY SAB and is also available on SONY LIV.

